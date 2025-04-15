[News Today] Commanders “Order to drag out lawmakers”

News Today

[LEAD]
Two on-site commanders deployed during the martial law took the stand at former president Yoon Suk Yeol’s criminal trial yesterday. Their testimonies that there had been orders to 'drag out lawmakers' from the National Assembly once again aligned with what was said during the impeachment hearing. Yoon claimed the order of witness testimony was politically motivated.

[REPORT]
Capital Defense Command's First Security Group chief Cho Sung-hyun was the first to testify at former president Yoon Suk Yeol's criminal trial.

When asked by a prosecutor if he received an order from former Capital Defense Command chief Lee Jin-woo to enter the parliament building and drag out lawmakers, Cho answered 'correct' in confirmation. He said he was ordered to support the special forces outside when they would drag out the personnel.

Cho's testimony is in the same vein to what he had said at Yoon's impeachment trial.

Cheong Hyung-sik / Constitutional Court justice (Feb.13, Impeachment hearing)
Is it correct that the exact wording was, "Get inside the parliament and drag out lawmakers"?

Cho Sung-hyun / 1st Security Chief, Capital Defense Command (Feb. 13)
That's right. I was told to go inside and drag out the lawmakers.

First Special Forces Battalion chief of the Special Warfare Command Kim Hyung-ki, who was mobilized to the National Assembly during martial law, said he found 1st Special Forces Brigade commander Lee Sang-hyun's order to get through the parliament fence and drag out lawmakers to be strange.

He added he did not delegate the mission to his subordinates because it was hard to determine if the order was justifiable.

Yoon, who rebutted the allegations for 93 minutes until the judges intervened, expressed strong opposition to the order in which witnesses were summoned by claiming it was politically motivated.

He took issue with the adoption of field commanders as witnesses on the first day of the trial instead of Economy and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Foreign Affairs Minister Cho Tae-yul, who were initially to be summoned first.

The next hearing for Yoon's insurrection trial is slated for April 21st.

