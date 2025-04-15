News Today

[News Today] Party primary rules in dispute

입력 2025.04.15 (16:26) 수정 2025.04.15 (16:28)

[LEAD]
Rival parties have set their rules for the presidential primaries, but not without backlash. Some contenders are refusing to take part altogether, protesting what they call unfair conditions. We take a look at why these 'primary rules' have become such a flashpoint.

[REPORT]
Rival parties have finalized their primary rules with 50 days left to the presidential election.

The common points are the 50-50 ratio in party vote and public polls as well as provisions to prevent strategic voting.

The People Power Party will use 100% public opinion polls for the first preliminary primary, and in the second and third rounds, it will weigh party member votes and public opinion equally at 50% each.

The Democratic Party goes straight to the main primary, also reflecting party member votes and public opinion equally at 50% each.

Both parties apply a so-called“anti-strategic voting clause,” counting only responses from their own supporters and undecided voters, excluding supporters of the opposing party.

This rule is aimed at preventing rival party supporters from voting for the other party's weak contendors. This can be an advantage or disadvantage to different candidates.

Considerable impact of this provision was shown in a poll conducted by KBS last week.

In the poll, former DP chair Lee Jae-myung further cemented his lead with his suitability rate for president surpassing 60%.

On the PPP's side, support for former labor minster Kim Moon-soo rose by more than 10 percentage points while that of former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min dropped eight percentage points.

Bae Jong-chan / Insight K research institute
Candidates with a more dispersed support base will inevitably lose ground.

Yoo has called it a fraud to apply the clause while claiming to use 100% public opinion polling, and announced he would not participate in the primary.

DP presidential hopeful and former lawmaker Kim Doo-kwan also refused to take part in his party's primary, saying it was a move to handpick a specific candidate.

With more apparent focus given to party sentiment over public opinion in the primary rules, some critics say the parties are mainly looking to their hardline supporters.

