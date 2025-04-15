[News Today] China's rare earth export control

China is hitting back at the U.S.’ recipricol tariffs with export controls on rare-earth elements. The move is already sending shockwaves to Korean businesses. With China accounting for 80 percent of Korea’s rare-earth metal imports, the risk of prolonged restrictions could spell serious trouble.



Dysprosium is a rare-earth element.



It is added to magnets that are used in nearly all home appliances from mobile phones' motors to cameras as well as refrigerators and air conditioners.



Early this month, China began controlling exports of a wide range of rare-earth minerals, including dysprosium.



Beijing says that it will determine whether or not to permit the export of rare earths after a 45-day review.



The restriction requires businesses importing rare-earth elements from China to undergo new clarification procedures.



Official at large firm importing parts / (VOICE MODIFIED)

We have stockpiles so immediate impact is unlikely but a prolonged export curb could cause a butterfly effect, like higher prices.



In particular, smaller companies are put on greater alert with delayed imports of the critical minerals.



Beijing announced the export curb as a retaliatory measure for the U.S. reciprocal tariffs.



But Korean businesses could suffer from an unstable supply of the rare earths as well.



Korea relies on China for 80 percent of rare-earth metals it uses for industrial purposes.



Yang Joo-young / Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade

When it is unclear how China's strategy toward Korea will change, Korean companies will face considerable damage if export permits are not issued.



As the conflict between the U.S. and China is expected to drag on, Korea is devising measures to diversify import channels to other countries, including Australia.



The government says that the Korea has over six months' worth of key rare-earth element stockpiles.