[News Today] Sinkholes in Busan 2 days in a row

[LEAD]
Another major sinkhole has opened near a Busan metro construction site, just a day after a similar incident. This marks the latest in a string of more than 10 sinkholes reported near the construction zone. Residents are increasingly alarmed.

[REPORT]
One side of a road gradually sinks and a hole suddenly opens up.

A motorcycle precariously passes by.

At around 7 a.m. Monday, a two-meter-deep sinkhole with a diameter of three meters emerged in Sasang-gu District in Busan.

The site is only 200 meters from a major sinkhole that opened just a day before.

Kim Jun-soo / Nearby vendor
My heart sank. What if the whole building goes down while I fetch my stuff.

There were signs of an imminent incident in the preceding hours such as a utility pole just next to the sinkhole site subsiding by around one meter.

Both locations showed no major issues in a recent ground survey conducted by the Busan city government.

A total of 14 sinkholes have occurred in this area since 2023 and many of them are concentrated along the Sasang-Hadan metro line construction site.

The Busan Transportation Corporation insists the sinkholes are not connected to the construction in any major way.

Busan Transportation Corporation official /
We were inspecting the site when the collapse was found during excavation. It was caused by a minor leak from a gully.

But as the collapses continue even in an area under an overpass, residents are growing nervous.

Jeon Hyun-jun / Busan resident
I'm seriously worried about the bridge collapsing.

The city government said areas around the metro line construction are under special oversight but is not disclosing a ground subsidence risk map, citing concerns over property rights violation.

