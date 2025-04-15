[News Today] Sinkholes in Busan 2 days in a row
[LEAD]
Another major sinkhole has opened near a Busan metro construction site, just a day after a similar incident. This marks the latest in a string of more than 10 sinkholes reported near the construction zone. Residents are increasingly alarmed.
[REPORT]
One side of a road gradually sinks and a hole suddenly opens up.
A motorcycle precariously passes by.
At around 7 a.m. Monday, a two-meter-deep sinkhole with a diameter of three meters emerged in Sasang-gu District in Busan.
The site is only 200 meters from a major sinkhole that opened just a day before.
Kim Jun-soo / Nearby vendor
My heart sank. What if the whole building goes down while I fetch my stuff.
There were signs of an imminent incident in the preceding hours such as a utility pole just next to the sinkhole site subsiding by around one meter.
Both locations showed no major issues in a recent ground survey conducted by the Busan city government.
A total of 14 sinkholes have occurred in this area since 2023 and many of them are concentrated along the Sasang-Hadan metro line construction site.
The Busan Transportation Corporation insists the sinkholes are not connected to the construction in any major way.
Busan Transportation Corporation official /
We were inspecting the site when the collapse was found during excavation. It was caused by a minor leak from a gully.
But as the collapses continue even in an area under an overpass, residents are growing nervous.
Jeon Hyun-jun / Busan resident
I'm seriously worried about the bridge collapsing.
The city government said areas around the metro line construction are under special oversight but is not disclosing a ground subsidence risk map, citing concerns over property rights violation.
