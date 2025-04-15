[News Today] E-cigarette stores near schools

News Today

[LEAD]
Unmanned e-cigarette stores are popping up near schools despite a ban on tobacco sales within 200 meters. They sell liquid-type e-cigarettes with synthetic nicotine, which aren't legally classified as tobacco. So how is this allowed? We take a look.

[REPORT]
This unmanned store selling e-cigarettes opened recently.

It's within 100-meter radius of middle and high schools.

Within 200 meters, there's also an elementary school.

Although adult authorization is required, underage students can easily buy vaping products here.

High school student /
Everyone smokes e-cigarettes. They buy them at places like this with fake IDs.

We tried adult authorization using a piece of paper with a photocopy of an ID card.

Adult authorization complete.

The authorization system fails to detect a fake ID card.

This is also an unmanned e-cigarette store near another elementary school.

Here, adult authorization is possible even using an ID card of a person of a different gender.

Parent /
It worries me. Children can use this store out of curiosity.

Under current law, cigarettes cannot be sold within 200 meter-distance from schools. But only products made with the tobacco plant are classified as tobacco products.

In other words, there are no legal grounds to ban liquid-type electronic cigarettes, which are not classified as tobacco products, from being sold near schools.

Kim Eun-hyung / Ministry of Gender Equality & Family
We impose regulations on cigarette stores such as mandatory automatic ID authorization devices and warning labels.

Last year, a bill was proposed to include e-cigarettes containing synthetic nicotine under tobacco products, but it has yet to be passed by parliament.

Due to the loopholes in regulations, the number of unmanned e-cigarette stores in Seoul surged by sixfold in just one year, from 11 in April 2024 to 69.

