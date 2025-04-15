[News Today] Freeze damage on farming

입력 2025-04-15 16:27:25 수정 2025-04-15 16:28:41 News Today





[LEAD]

Over the weekend, temperatures in South Korea took a sharp dive, and even brought some unexpected snowfall. The sudden cold snap is now leading to widespread crop damage across the country.



[REPORT]

White pear blossoms blanket the orchard.



Looking closer, the stamens have turned black.



When cut open, unlike healthy ones, the frost-damaged pear blossoms reveal flower buds blackened by the cold.



Late last month, the flowers began blooming about 10 days earlier than usual amid unseasonal warm temperatures.



But they were damaged by sub-zero temperatures last weekend.



Lee Yeol-woo / Pear farmer

If this weather continues for a week during the pollination season, this year's harvest will likely fail.



In Cheonan and Asan, major pear-producing regions in Chungcheongnam-do Province, over 360 frost damage reports have been filed. The total affected area has yet to be determined.



When frost hits during the flowering stage, it not only lowers crop quality but also inevitably reduces yields.



Kim Soon-young / Pear farmer

If I give up, the trees suffer. Even with frost damage, I still have to care for them at least for next year.



With unusually low temperatures in mid-April causing widespread frost damage, fruit supply concerns are already mounting.



Chae Eui-seok / Rural Development Administration

To secure as much fruit as possible by June, growers need to delay thinning and apply nutrients to help the trees recover.



Farmers are left helpless with the lack of effective measures to respond to the unpredictable weather conditions