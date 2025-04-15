News Today

[News Today] Freeze damage on farming

입력 2025.04.15 (16:27) 수정 2025.04.15 (16:28)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Over the weekend, temperatures in South Korea took a sharp dive, and even brought some unexpected snowfall. The sudden cold snap is now leading to widespread crop damage across the country.

[REPORT]
White pear blossoms blanket the orchard.

Looking closer, the stamens have turned black.

When cut open, unlike healthy ones, the frost-damaged pear blossoms reveal flower buds blackened by the cold.

Late last month, the flowers began blooming about 10 days earlier than usual amid unseasonal warm temperatures.

But they were damaged by sub-zero temperatures last weekend.

Lee Yeol-woo / Pear farmer
If this weather continues for a week during the pollination season, this year's harvest will likely fail.

In Cheonan and Asan, major pear-producing regions in Chungcheongnam-do Province, over 360 frost damage reports have been filed. The total affected area has yet to be determined.

When frost hits during the flowering stage, it not only lowers crop quality but also inevitably reduces yields.

Kim Soon-young / Pear farmer
If I give up, the trees suffer. Even with frost damage, I still have to care for them at least for next year.

With unusually low temperatures in mid-April causing widespread frost damage, fruit supply concerns are already mounting.

Chae Eui-seok / Rural Development Administration
To secure as much fruit as possible by June, growers need to delay thinning and apply nutrients to help the trees recover.

Farmers are left helpless with the lack of effective measures to respond to the unpredictable weather conditions

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Freeze damage on farming
    • 입력 2025-04-15 16:27:25
    • 수정2025-04-15 16:28:41
    News Today

[LEAD]
Over the weekend, temperatures in South Korea took a sharp dive, and even brought some unexpected snowfall. The sudden cold snap is now leading to widespread crop damage across the country.

[REPORT]
White pear blossoms blanket the orchard.

Looking closer, the stamens have turned black.

When cut open, unlike healthy ones, the frost-damaged pear blossoms reveal flower buds blackened by the cold.

Late last month, the flowers began blooming about 10 days earlier than usual amid unseasonal warm temperatures.

But they were damaged by sub-zero temperatures last weekend.

Lee Yeol-woo / Pear farmer
If this weather continues for a week during the pollination season, this year's harvest will likely fail.

In Cheonan and Asan, major pear-producing regions in Chungcheongnam-do Province, over 360 frost damage reports have been filed. The total affected area has yet to be determined.

When frost hits during the flowering stage, it not only lowers crop quality but also inevitably reduces yields.

Kim Soon-young / Pear farmer
If I give up, the trees suffer. Even with frost damage, I still have to care for them at least for next year.

With unusually low temperatures in mid-April causing widespread frost damage, fruit supply concerns are already mounting.

Chae Eui-seok / Rural Development Administration
To secure as much fruit as possible by June, growers need to delay thinning and apply nutrients to help the trees recover.

Farmers are left helpless with the lack of effective measures to respond to the unpredictable weather conditions
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대선 경선 레이스 돌입…주자들 각축전 속 잰걸음

대선 경선 레이스 돌입…주자들 각축전 속 잰걸음
민주당 “안하무인 한덕수”…<br>국민의힘 “정쟁 위한 흔들기”

민주당 “안하무인 한덕수”…국민의힘 “정쟁 위한 흔들기”
미국 ‘한국 포함 민감국가 리스트’ 발효…과학·산업 협력 차질 우려

미국 ‘한국 포함 민감국가 리스트’ 발효…과학·산업 협력 차질 우려
이륙 직전 항공기에서 승객이 <br>비상구 열어 ‘아찔’

이륙 직전 항공기에서 승객이 비상구 열어 ‘아찔’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.