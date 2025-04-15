[News Today] Missionary’s Lifelong Devotion to Korea
입력 2025.04.15 (16:27) 수정 2025.04.15 (16:28)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Bishop Rene Dupont, a French-born missionary who devoted his life to farmers and the underprivileged in Korea, passed away. A Catholic funeral mass was held yesterday. We take a look back at his life.
[REPORT]
In the photo, Bishop Rene Dupont is seen with a big smile.
A Catholic funeral mass was held on April tenth for the bishop who died at 96.
Kwon Hyuk-ju / Bishop, Andong Diocese
He lived a life of unconditional giving and sharing with the poor.
The French-born missionary was dispatched to Korea shortly after the Korean War.
He served the first bishop of the Andong Diocese and always worked to help the poor and the underpreviledged, including establishing a facility for leprosy patients.
In the late 1970s, he was given a deportation order by the Park Chung-hee administration for defending a farmer facing false accusations. But he remained determined and staunch.
In 2019. he was granted special Korean citizenship in recognition of his contribution to the development of local communities.
Seo Soon-ja / Andong resident
He loved parish members a lot. He was like a living Jesus.
On his deathbed, Dupont expressed deep gratitude as his last words.
Late Bishop Rene Dupont / (September, 2015)
You receive the gift of peace when you give peace to others. Extend happiness to others if you want to live happily.
Respecting his wish to stay in Korea even after his death, he was buried in a Catholic pastoral cemetery in Yecheon, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Missionary’s Lifelong Devotion to Korea
-
- 입력 2025-04-15 16:27:35
- 수정2025-04-15 16:28:49
[LEAD]
Bishop Rene Dupont, a French-born missionary who devoted his life to farmers and the underprivileged in Korea, passed away. A Catholic funeral mass was held yesterday. We take a look back at his life.
[REPORT]
In the photo, Bishop Rene Dupont is seen with a big smile.
A Catholic funeral mass was held on April tenth for the bishop who died at 96.
Kwon Hyuk-ju / Bishop, Andong Diocese
He lived a life of unconditional giving and sharing with the poor.
The French-born missionary was dispatched to Korea shortly after the Korean War.
He served the first bishop of the Andong Diocese and always worked to help the poor and the underpreviledged, including establishing a facility for leprosy patients.
In the late 1970s, he was given a deportation order by the Park Chung-hee administration for defending a farmer facing false accusations. But he remained determined and staunch.
In 2019. he was granted special Korean citizenship in recognition of his contribution to the development of local communities.
Seo Soon-ja / Andong resident
He loved parish members a lot. He was like a living Jesus.
On his deathbed, Dupont expressed deep gratitude as his last words.
Late Bishop Rene Dupont / (September, 2015)
You receive the gift of peace when you give peace to others. Extend happiness to others if you want to live happily.
Respecting his wish to stay in Korea even after his death, he was buried in a Catholic pastoral cemetery in Yecheon, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.