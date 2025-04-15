[News Today] Missionary’s Lifelong Devotion to Korea

News Today

[LEAD]
Bishop Rene Dupont, a French-born missionary who devoted his life to farmers and the underprivileged in Korea, passed away. A Catholic funeral mass was held yesterday. We take a look back at his life.

[REPORT]
In the photo, Bishop Rene Dupont is seen with a big smile.

A Catholic funeral mass was held on April tenth for the bishop who died at 96.

Kwon Hyuk-ju / Bishop, Andong Diocese
He lived a life of unconditional giving and sharing with the poor.

The French-born missionary was dispatched to Korea shortly after the Korean War.

He served the first bishop of the Andong Diocese and always worked to help the poor and the underpreviledged, including establishing a facility for leprosy patients.

In the late 1970s, he was given a deportation order by the Park Chung-hee administration for defending a farmer facing false accusations. But he remained determined and staunch.

In 2019. he was granted special Korean citizenship in recognition of his contribution to the development of local communities.

Seo Soon-ja / Andong resident
He loved parish members a lot. He was like a living Jesus.

On his deathbed, Dupont expressed deep gratitude as his last words.

Late Bishop Rene Dupont / (September, 2015)
You receive the gift of peace when you give peace to others. Extend happiness to others if you want to live happily.

Respecting his wish to stay in Korea even after his death, he was buried in a Catholic pastoral cemetery in Yecheon, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province.

