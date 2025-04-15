News 9

DP’s presidential candidates

[Anchor]

Now, let's take a look at the movements of the presidential candidates.

First, through a video discussion, former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung emphasized judicial reform and punishment for insurrection forces.

Former Governor Kim Kyung-soo met with self-employed individuals and promised measures for their livelihoods, and Governor Kim Dong-yeon stated that the president is elected by the people, highlighting the need for an economic president.

Reporter Won Dong-hee has the story.

[Report]

Former leader Lee Jae-myung released a video of a discussion he held with writer Yoo Si-min and others.

He emphasized the government's role in stimulating consumption, which has frozen since the martial law.

[Lee Jae-myung/Former Leader of the Democratic Party: "The market has been neglected. The government has completely withdrawn. There is no government separate from the market, nor a market separate from the government."]

He proposed judicial reform measures, including the complete separation of investigative and prosecutorial powers and significantly strengthening the authority of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

While denying claims that there would be political retaliation if he comes to power, he stated that punishment for insurrection forces is necessary.

Former Governor Kim Kyung-soo met with self-employed individuals in the beauty and food service industries and said that the election should provide answers to livelihood issues, proposing a 13 trillion won nationwide livelihood support fund and long-term repayment of loans over more than 10 years.

[Kim Kyung-soo/Former Governor of Gyeongnam: "If you share the vivid voices from the field, we can turn those stories into policies and create solutions together."]

Governor Kim Dong-yeon checked the status of tariff responses at a meeting with the automotive parts industry.

As he registered as a candidate, he emphasized that the Democratic Party primary is not about "Lee Jae-myung being the inevitable candidate" but rather "the people being the inevitable choice."

[Kim Dong-yeon/Governor of Gyeonggi: "In any case, the president is elected by the people. The citizens are my faction and organization."]

The Democratic Party primary candidates are scheduled to attend a memorial service for the 11th anniversary of the Sewol ferry disaster together tomorrow (Apr. 16th) afternoon.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.

