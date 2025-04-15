News 9

Han’s candidacy rumors continue

입력 2025.04.15 (23:57)

[Anchor]

Acting President Han Duck-soo did not attend the government questioning session today (Apr. 15) either, stating that responding to trade issues is a top priority, and visited the automobile factory in Gwangju.

Despite the leadership of the People Power Party urging him not to, discussions about his potential candidacy continue.

Reporter Song Geum-han has the story.

[Report]

For the second day of the government questioning session, acting President Han Duck-soo did not attend.

[Woo Won-shik/Speaker of the National Assembly: "It is very regrettable that he, again, has not come today."]

After internal meetings on tariff responses, he visited the Kia Motors plant in Gwangju in the afternoon.

He emphasized that they are doing their best to negotiate to alleviate the shock to the finished car industry, which is subject to a 25% tariff on exports to the United States.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "We have plans to communicate closely with the industry and prepare additional necessary measures at the right time."]

While this visit reaffirms his stance that trade issues are a top priority, there are analyses in the political arena suggesting that he may be trying to gauge public sentiment through local schedules.

He did not participate in the People Power Party's primary as expected, and he still has not mentioned whether he will run or not.

As discussions about his potential candidacy continue amid his silence, the leadership of the People Power Party has expressed concerns for two consecutive days.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "Mentioning additional candidacy rumors will not help the success of the People Power Party's primary, nor will it aid in the important duties of the acting president..."]

Candidates within the party have also shown negative attitudes, saying that the primary is losing momentum and likening it to stock manipulation of "theme stocks".

The Democratic Party criticized him, saying, "If you are going to run, get off the referee's seat quickly."

However, regarding the impeachment of acting President Han, which was pursued after the nomination of a constitutional judge, they are approaching the matter cautiously, stating that it could "rather provide a justification for his candidacy."

This is KBS News reporter Song Geum-han.

