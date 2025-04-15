PPP candidates’ policy battle

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The presidential candidates of the People Power Party have officially entered into policy competition.



Former Minister Kim Moon-soo focused on youth policies, former Mayor Hong Joon-pyo presented political reform proposals, and former leader Han Dong-hoon and lawmaker Na Kyung-won announced economic policies.



Other candidates, including lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo, also had a busy day to increase their support base.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the story.



[Report]



Former Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Moon-soo is putting effort into appealing to the youth.



He launched a youth campaign committee and promised to discover youth policies, including reforming the National Pension.



[Kim Moon-soo/Former Minister of Employment and Labor: "The issues of extending the retirement age and youth employment should be discussed together..."]



He also emphasized job creation while urging domestic investment during meetings with the business community.



Former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo announced his political pledges, advocating for a 'developed nation'.



He stated that he would initiate a major national reform through a constitutional amendment for a four-year term, the return of the Blue House, and the abolition of the Constitutional Court and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.



[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party: "I believe it is time to change the constitution, which is the backbone of our path to becoming a developed nation."]



Former leader Han Dong-hoon once again emphasized the middle class.



He presented the so-called '3·4·7' vision and proposed a 200 trillion won investment in the artificial intelligence industry as a core growth strategy.



[Han Dong-hoon/Former leader of the People Power Party: "As the middle class grows, the political middle ground will naturally expand."]



Lawmaker Na Kyung-won promised to enter the ranks of the world's top five economies through investments in future industries.



[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party member: "I promise a national strategy to secure AI sovereignty and leap forward as a future technology powerhouse."]



Lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo emphasized the implementation of strict rule of law without privileges for politicians, while Gyeongbuk Governor Lee Cheol-woo announced pledges for the Chungnam region, including the relocation of the presidential office.



Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok visited the Korean Senior Citizens Association to discuss aging issues, and former lawmaker Yang Hyang-ja visited Yongin in Gyeonggi Province to listen to local sentiments.



Meanwshile, the People Power Party announced real estate pledges centered on lowering sale prices, following promises for flexible work systems, including a 4.5-day work week.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



