Passenger opens emergency exit

[Anchor]

Today (Apr. 15), a shocking incident occurred at Jeju Airport when a passenger opened the emergency door of an aircraft just before takeoff.

The passenger stated to the police that she opened the door suddenly due to claustrophobia, causing significant confusion and inconvenience for other passengers.

Go Min-joo reports.

[Report]

An Air Seoul aircraft, which was entering the runway for takeoff, suddenly came to a stop.

Soon after, an emergency escape slide was deployed on one side of the aircraft.

A woman in her 30s, who was seated, suddenly ran out and opened the emergency door of the aircraft.

[Passenger: "(The woman) seemed to be on a call. (Then) she suddenly got up cursing and went towards the cockpit, and just opened the door."]

Some of the 200 passengers screamed in surprise, and the cabin was instantly filled with fear.

["We sincerely apologize for the disturbance that occurred during the flight."]

Crew members and other passengers intervened to stop the woman who opened the door, and she was handed over to the airport police on charges of violating aviation security laws.

The woman who opened the emergency door stated to the police that she did so due to claustrophobia and other reasons.

The aircraft, which was immobilized due to the emergency slide, was towed to the parking area two hours later, and Air Seoul flights were canceled one after another.

[Kim Jeong-on/Passenger: "There were no measures from the airline on what to do, and the next flight was 2-3 times more expensive. Important schedules have all been ruined, and I am very angry about this."]

In 2023, a passenger who opened the emergency door of an Asiana Airlines aircraft landing at Daegu Airport was sentenced to 3 years in prison with a 5-year probation, but similar incidents have continued since then.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has decided to review the aircraft security system, including access control to emergency doors.

KBS News, Go Min-joo.

