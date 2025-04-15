News 9

Negotiations with U.S. next week

[Anchor]

The United States, which has suspended reciprocal tariffs, announced that it will hold trade negotiations with South Korea next week.

It pressured negotiating countries, including South Korea, to make the first move, stating that the side that acts first will have the advantage, and urged them to bring their best proposals.

This is Kim Ji-sook reporting from Washington.

[Report]

The U.S. government is prioritizing trade negotiations with five countries, including South Korea and Japan.

Treasury Secretary Bessent, who is in charge of the negotiations, explained that negotiations with Japan will take place this week, and with South Korea next week, indicating that they will proceed quickly.

Secretary Bessent emphasized that the side that moves first has an advantage and that the first to conclude negotiations will achieve the best agreement.

This is pressure to quickly present proposals that align with U.S. interests.

[Scott Bessent/U.S. Treasury Secretary: "I'm telling them, bring your A game. We'll see what you got, and we'll go from there."]

President Trump, who has repeatedly changed his tariff policies, suggested that he might suspend tariffs on auto parts this time.

By acknowledging concerns from the U.S. auto industry that a 25% tariff on parts such as vehicle engines will be imposed starting next month, he has recognized the potential for declining profitability.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "I'm looking at something to help some of the car companies where they're switching to parts that were made in Canada, Mexico and other places."]

Trump also mentioned again the possibility of tariff exemptions for Apple products and smartphones, stating that he is a very flexible person.

The repeated exemptions by President Trump also indicate that he may not have enough cards left to play.

It seems that the focus will first be on achieving negotiation results with allied countries before concentrating on pressuring China.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

