Collapse site search continues

[Anchor]



This is breaking news on the Shin Ansan Line collapse incident.



Desperate rescue operations to find one missing person have been ongoing for five days.



It has been reported that an access route has been secured down to 20 meters underground.



Let's connect to our reporter at the rescue site.



Reporter Moon Ye-seul, it is presumed that the missing person is in a deep underground container. Has the exact location been identified?



[Reporter]



With the rain stopping this morning (Apr. 15), search operations have been able to continue, but we have not yet heard any news about locating the missing person.



Fire authorities are focusing their search based on witness statements, believing that the missing person is likely in a container that was used as a training facility.



The container is estimated to be located about 40 meters underground.



They are creating an access route to the container by removing the debris from the collapse, and they have secured a path down to 20 meters underground for now.



The problem is the continuous rain since the weekend.



The risk of further collapse due to ground weakening is slowing down the work speed.



However, the fire authorities report that time is running out, and they plan to continue rescue operations throughout the night.



Additionally, evacuation orders for about 30 residents are still in place for safety reasons.



A nearby elementary school that had been on discretionary leave will resume normal classes starting tomorrow (Apr. 16), but the playground will be closed for the time being, and safety personnel will be deployed.



[Anchor]



An investigation related to the incident has also begun.



How is the police investigation progressing?



[Reporter]



Yes, the police have recently summoned workers from the subcontractor of the construction company, POSCO E&C, for questioning.



It has been reported that they secured statements indicating that the accident occurred while lowering H-beams underground before starting reinforcement work on the day of the incident.



Additionally, there are indications that this incident may be a man-made disaster.



It has been revealed that concerns about ground subsidence due to large-scale groundwater outflow in the construction area were raised in an environmental impact assessment conducted in 2019.



The exact cause of the accident is expected to be investigated in earnest once the rescue operations for the missing person are completed.



This has been KBS News' Moon Ye-seul reporting from the site of the Gwangmyeong Shin Ansan Line collapse incident.



