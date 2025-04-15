News 9

Caution against morning-after DUI

입력 2025.04.15 (23:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The police conducted an unexpected drunk driving crackdown this morning (Apr. 15) during the commute hours.

In just two hours, over ten drivers were caught, most of whom had consumed alcohol the night before.

Reporter Choo Jae-hoon covered the scene of the crackdown.

[Report]

Early in the morning, around an apartment complex road.

Police officers are stopping vehicles one by one.

["This is a drunk driving check. I will conduct a breath test. Please blow hard."]

Soon, one driver is caught and pulled out of the car.

["Please blow into the device. Harder, harder, harder…."]

["You registered 0.047%. This is a license suspension level. We need to fill out some paperwork here. Let me check your ID…."]

[Driver/voice altered: "(What time did you drink?) Until around 10 PM last night."]

[Driver/voice altered: "(You didn't think the alcohol would still be in your system in the morning, right?) That's right."]

[Lee Gi-hyung/Traffic Division Chief, Uijeongbu Police Station: "If you have been drinking heavily, please make sure to use public transportation the next morning…."]

Many drivers are not following this advice.

[Driver/voice altered: "My wife said to take the bus today because I smell like alcohol. But I said I would be fine…."]

The crackdown continued for two hours from 7 AM in the northern Gyeonggi region.

["You registered 0.057%. That's license suspension. As I mentioned, you are over the 0.03% limit, so your license is suspended."]

Twelve cases of license suspension were recorded, and there was one case of license cancellation for a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher, which is considered intoxicated.

Even if individuals consume the same amount of alcohol, blood alcohol concentration can vary greatly from person to person, so if you drank the night before, you should avoid driving in the morning.

[Oh Beom-jo/Department Head of Family Medicine, Boramae Hospital: "There are definitely individual differences, so even if you feel a bit sober in the morning, alcohol is still present in your bloodstream…."]

The police warned that "there could be DUI crackdowns anytime and anywhere," urging caution.

This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Caution against morning-after DUI
    • 입력 2025-04-15 23:57:09
    News 9
[Anchor]

The police conducted an unexpected drunk driving crackdown this morning (Apr. 15) during the commute hours.

In just two hours, over ten drivers were caught, most of whom had consumed alcohol the night before.

Reporter Choo Jae-hoon covered the scene of the crackdown.

[Report]

Early in the morning, around an apartment complex road.

Police officers are stopping vehicles one by one.

["This is a drunk driving check. I will conduct a breath test. Please blow hard."]

Soon, one driver is caught and pulled out of the car.

["Please blow into the device. Harder, harder, harder…."]

["You registered 0.047%. This is a license suspension level. We need to fill out some paperwork here. Let me check your ID…."]

[Driver/voice altered: "(What time did you drink?) Until around 10 PM last night."]

[Driver/voice altered: "(You didn't think the alcohol would still be in your system in the morning, right?) That's right."]

[Lee Gi-hyung/Traffic Division Chief, Uijeongbu Police Station: "If you have been drinking heavily, please make sure to use public transportation the next morning…."]

Many drivers are not following this advice.

[Driver/voice altered: "My wife said to take the bus today because I smell like alcohol. But I said I would be fine…."]

The crackdown continued for two hours from 7 AM in the northern Gyeonggi region.

["You registered 0.057%. That's license suspension. As I mentioned, you are over the 0.03% limit, so your license is suspended."]

Twelve cases of license suspension were recorded, and there was one case of license cancellation for a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher, which is considered intoxicated.

Even if individuals consume the same amount of alcohol, blood alcohol concentration can vary greatly from person to person, so if you drank the night before, you should avoid driving in the morning.

[Oh Beom-jo/Department Head of Family Medicine, Boramae Hospital: "There are definitely individual differences, so even if you feel a bit sober in the morning, alcohol is still present in your bloodstream…."]

The police warned that "there could be DUI crackdowns anytime and anywhere," urging caution.

This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.
추재훈
추재훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

각당 경선 구도 확정…후보 선출 본격 레이스

각당 경선 구도 확정…후보 선출 본격 레이스
다음주 무역협상…미국 “먼저 합의해야 유리” 속도 압박

다음주 무역협상…미국 “먼저 합의해야 유리” 속도 압박
항공기 이륙 직전 승객이 비상문 개방…“공포 휩싸인 기내”

항공기 이륙 직전 승객이 비상문 개방…“공포 휩싸인 기내”
땅꺼짐 사고 절반은 ‘하수관 <br>손상’…정비 시급

땅꺼짐 사고 절반은 ‘하수관 손상’…정비 시급
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.