Caution against morning-after DUI
입력 2025.04.15 (23:57)
[Anchor]
The police conducted an unexpected drunk driving crackdown this morning (Apr. 15) during the commute hours.
In just two hours, over ten drivers were caught, most of whom had consumed alcohol the night before.
Reporter Choo Jae-hoon covered the scene of the crackdown.
[Report]
Early in the morning, around an apartment complex road.
Police officers are stopping vehicles one by one.
["This is a drunk driving check. I will conduct a breath test. Please blow hard."]
Soon, one driver is caught and pulled out of the car.
["Please blow into the device. Harder, harder, harder…."]
["You registered 0.047%. This is a license suspension level. We need to fill out some paperwork here. Let me check your ID…."]
[Driver/voice altered: "(What time did you drink?) Until around 10 PM last night."]
[Driver/voice altered: "(You didn't think the alcohol would still be in your system in the morning, right?) That's right."]
[Lee Gi-hyung/Traffic Division Chief, Uijeongbu Police Station: "If you have been drinking heavily, please make sure to use public transportation the next morning…."]
Many drivers are not following this advice.
[Driver/voice altered: "My wife said to take the bus today because I smell like alcohol. But I said I would be fine…."]
The crackdown continued for two hours from 7 AM in the northern Gyeonggi region.
["You registered 0.057%. That's license suspension. As I mentioned, you are over the 0.03% limit, so your license is suspended."]
Twelve cases of license suspension were recorded, and there was one case of license cancellation for a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher, which is considered intoxicated.
Even if individuals consume the same amount of alcohol, blood alcohol concentration can vary greatly from person to person, so if you drank the night before, you should avoid driving in the morning.
[Oh Beom-jo/Department Head of Family Medicine, Boramae Hospital: "There are definitely individual differences, so even if you feel a bit sober in the morning, alcohol is still present in your bloodstream…."]
The police warned that "there could be DUI crackdowns anytime and anywhere," urging caution.
This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.
[Anchor]
추재훈 기자 mr.chu@kbs.co.kr추재훈 기자의 기사 모음
