The return of industrial policy

As you just heard, our largest export item, semiconductors, is in a precarious situation.



What’s more serious is that we are already falling behind in technology.



While we are the world leader in memory semiconductors, which are used for 'storage', the situation is completely different for system semiconductors, which are used for 'processing'.



This year, our market share is 2%, and by 2027, it is expected to drop to 1.6%, effectively rendering us 'invisible' in the semiconductor market for artificial intelligence.



In an effort to overcome this crisis, the government has introduced an unprecedented policy.



It is a 'semiconductor investment subsidy'.



If a small or medium-sized semiconductor company invests 10 billion won, the government will provide 5 billion won.



Considering a tax refund of 1.5 billion won, the actual investment amount is about 3.5 billion won.



As the global semiconductor competition turns into a so-called 'war of money', the idea is to directly inject funds to support companies.



Is this enough?



Reporter Kim Jin-hwa has the details.



[Report]



The TSMC factory that opened last year.



It is located not in Taiwan, but in Japan.



[Morris Chang/Founder of TSMC/Feb. 2024: "Start a renaissance of semiconductor manufacturing in Japan."]



In fact, Japan is pouring almost all its funds into the semiconductor renaissance.



10 million won is allocated for the 20 trillion won construction cost for two TSMC factories, while 17 trillion won is being subsidized to 'Rapidus', a joint venture of eight major Japanese companies including Toyota and Sony.



They plan to spend 100 trillion won by 2030.



[Jang Young-wook/Research Fellow at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy: "(Japan) has announced an industrial strategy for 2040 to achieve both digital and green transitions..."]



The United States has the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS Act.



The European Union has the Green Deal industrial plan and a five-year plan to enhance competitiveness.



Under the pretext of economic security, government intervention is becoming more overt.



The World Trade Organization regulations prohibiting discriminatory subsidies seem to have become mere scraps of paper.



["We have accelerated the growth of our exports."]



Government intervention, likened to a so-called 'visible fist' like the successful 'Five-Year Economic Development Plan' that fostered heavy and chemical industries, is becoming commonplace.



[Lee Chang-min/Professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies: "The era of small government, the era of free trade in the WTO era is all over. We have entered the era of big government, and the concept of industrial policy, which was once discarded, has been revived as a core national agenda."]



The budget allocated or planned for direct semiconductor subsidies is at least 40 trillion won in the United States and around 60 trillion won in China.



In contrast, our government's first semiconductor subsidy is reflected in this year's supplementary budget at 70 billion won.



Even considering the differences in economic scale and duration, the gap is undeniable.



This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.



