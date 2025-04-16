News 9

Controversy over lax inspections

[Anchor]

Last month, a structure fell at Changwon NC Park, resulting in the death of one spectator and injuries to two others.

According to KBS's investigation, it has been revealed that all 11 safety inspections of the stadium concluded there were no issues.

Lee Hyung-kwan reports.

[Report]

At Changwon NC Park, where a structure fell, one spectator died and two were injured.

The structure, weighing 60 kg, is attached to the wall with screws and fixtures, with about 230 installed in the stadium.

Since its completion in 2019, the Changwon Infrastructure Corporation has conducted 10 internal regular safety inspections.

The results were all 'satisfactory'.

In the last inspection conducted four months before the accident, there was no proper inspection of the relevant structure, and it was concluded that there were 'no major defects'.

What about the detailed safety inspection conducted by an external company in 2023?

The 400-page report contained no inspection details of the relevant structure, and only two photos taken from a distance of the building's exterior.

[Company conducted precise safety inspection on Changwon NC Park/Voice Altered: "We check the connection status with a telescope. However, since it's not a close-up shot, it can't be seen accurately. We weren't instructed to use a crane for close-up shots."]

The precise safety inspection, originally scheduled for three weeks, was shortened to two weeks, during which a baseball game was scheduled.

The Changwon infrastructure Corporation stated, "All inspections were carried out diligently in accordance with regulations."

[Choi Myung-ki/Professor of the Korea Industrial Field Professors Group: "(The fact that a spectator) was injured and died should be seen as a significant defect. If it had been confirmed, it could have been a preventable accident."]

As the corporation belatedly mobilized a crane for a comprehensive inspection of the relevant structure, the police are expanding their investigation into Changwon City, the infrastructure corporation, and the club.

This is Lee Hyung-kwan from KBS News.

