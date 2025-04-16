Sinkhole linked to sewer pipes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, incidents of ground subsidence have been occurring one after another, and it has been reported that nearly half of the nationwide ground subsidence incidents were caused by damaged old sewage pipes.



There are calls for urgent measures as old sewage pipes over 30 years old are tangled underground across the country.



Kim Seong-su reports.



[Report]



A ground subsidence incident occurred on a main road in Mapo-gu, Seoul.



The cause was the collapse of surrounding soil due to a rupture in the underground sewage pipe.



In the past five years, there have been a total of over 860 ground subsidence incidents nationwide.



Among these, nearly half were due to sewage pipe damage.



In particular, older sewage pipes are more vulnerable to external stimuli such as heavy rain or nearby underground construction.



[Choi Myung-ki/Professor, Korea Industrial Field Professors Group: "When they become old and break or are damaged, such (ground subsidence) phenomena occur."]



About 40% of the sewage pipes nationwide are over 30 years old or are old pipes for which installation year information is not even available.



Unlike the water supply pipes that citizens can see every day, the management and replacement of sewage pipes have been relatively neglected.



In Seoul, where ground subsidence has recently continued, more than half of the sewage pipes, totaling 10 kilometers in length, have exceeded 30 years.



In fact, sections that are over 50 years old amount to over 3,000 kilometers.



Despite this situation, the personnel and budget of the local governments in charge are limited.



[Park Kang-soo/Mayor of Mapo-gu, Seoul: "With the current budget, we can only carry out repair work on 3.7 km. Therefore, it is very difficult to replace the over 204 km of sewage pipes that are over 30 years old in the district..."]



Old sewage pipes can cause not only ground subsidence but also flooding during heavy rain, so there are calls to increase central government support for pipe inspections and replacements.



KBS News, Kim Seong-su.



