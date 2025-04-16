News 9

Gov't unveils extra budget plan

[Anchor]

The government has created and released a supplementary budget plan worth 12 trillion won.

It has allocated 4 trillion won for livelihood support, including providing 500,000 won each to small business owners for electricity and gas bills.

Additionally, it has prepared budgets for customs duties and disaster response.

Reporter Choi In-young has the details.

[Report]

As sales for small businesses decrease, the burden of fixed costs increases.

Electricity bills are a prime example, and while there is a special support system in place,

those with annual sales of 104 million won or less receive a reduction of 250,000 won per year.

[Lee Seung-geun/Restaurant Owner: "250,000 won is a significant amount for us. That's our electricity bill for a month."]

The government is expanding this support.

It's called the 'Small Business Burden Reduction Credit.'

The amount is 500,000 won per year.

In addition to electricity, it also covers gas, water, and fire insurance premiums.

The sales cap criteria will be raised to support about 10% of small businesses.

To assist small business sales, a new 'Coexistence Payback' program will be established, which returns a portion of credit card spending as Onnuri gift certificates.

For example, if you spent 10 million won on a credit card last year and 12 million won this year, a portion of the increased spending of 2 million won will be given back as Onnuri gift certificates.

The refund rate is currently being finalized at around 20%.

However, only the amounts spent by businesses with annual sales of 3 billion won or less will be considered.

This will be applicable in the same places where local currency can usually be used.

For this livelihood support, at least 4 trillion won will be allocated.

An additional 4 trillion won or more will be allocated for customs duties and AI response.

At least 3 trillion won will be set aside for disaster response, including the purchase of helicopters for wildfire suppression, totaling around 12 trillion won.

Considering the National Assembly procedures such as the budget review and the plenary session's approval, it is expected that budget execution will be possible by the end of May at the earliest.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

