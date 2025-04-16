News 9

Supplementary budget discussions

입력 2025.04.16 (01:59)

[Anchor]

Today (Apr. 15), a heated debate continued in the National Assembly during the government questioning session regarding the supplementary budget plan announced by the government.

The Democratic Party criticized it as a belated supplementary budget, while the People Power Party countered that it was due to the Democratic Party's budget cuts.

Reporter Park Young-min has the details.

[Report]

From the start, there was a clash over the proposal to withdraw the nomination of a constitutional judge.

[Park Hyung-soo/People Power Party Floor Leader: "If this resolution passes, it will infringe upon the independence of the judiciary."]

[Park Sung-jun/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "Who gave the authority to appoint? The appointment itself is a continuation of rebellion by Han Duck-soo."]

Members of the People Power Party walked out.

["No more rebellion remnants allowed in!"]

The resolution was adopted under the leadership of the Democratic Party.

During the government questioning, the Democratic Party accused the government of presenting a 'belated supplementary budget'.

[Ahn Do-geol/Democratic Party Member: "Why did you submit the urgent supplementary budget now? It shows the reality of complacent awareness."]

[Kim Jeong-ho/Democratic Party Member: "(The current government) has left behind horrific marks of economic collapse over the past three years."]

The People Power Party shifted the blame, saying it was due to the Democratic Party's cuts to the contingency fund.

[Lee Jong-wook/People Power Party Member: "It was a budget that only passed the unprecedented cuts, and it was approved in the Budget Committee, right?"]

[Seo Beom-soo/People Power Party Member: "There should be reflection or an apology from those responsible for the drastic cuts to the contingency fund."]

The government requested cooperation from the National Assembly.

[Choi Sang-mok/Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance: "We will actively explain and seek cooperation. I hope it passes by the end of April or early May."]

The People Power Party also took issue with former leader Lee Jae-myung's 'rightward shift'.

[Park Seong-hoon/People Power Party Member: "Once the election is over, he will return to being the Lee Jae-myung who tightens regulations on businesses and divides people."]

The Democratic Party repeatedly targeted the rumors of Han Duck-soo's candidacy.

[Jang Cheol-min/Democratic Party Member: "Why can't he say (he won't run)? Isn't it because he has thoughts about it? He wants to build up for a presidential run."]

In response to concerns about the reciprocal tariffs from the U.S., the government explained that it is preparing measures through close consultations by industry.

This is KBS News, Park Young-min.

