Business failure turns tragic

[Anchor]

A man in his 50s, suspected of murdering five members of his family in an apartment in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, has been arrested by the police.

The police suspect that this man killed his family due to despair over a failed business.

Reporter Hwang Da-ye has the story.

[Report]

In the middle of the night, a black sedan leaves the apartment.

Eight hours later, police cars and fire trucks arrive one after another.

The police arried after receiving a report, and when they forcibly opened the apartment door, they found five family members, including an elderly couple in their 80s, a woman in her 50s, and two female in their teens and 20s, dead.

[Apartment Official/Voice Altered: "There was no response when we rang the doorbell. Then the fire department and police came in right after."]

The police discovered a note at the scene that stated, "I committed the crime and will also die myself."

Based on this note and other evidence, the police began tracking down the main suspect, a man in his 50s identified as 'A'.

About an hour later.

The police arrested 'A' on suspicion of murder at an officetel located in Gwangju Metropolitan City.

'A' was found collapsed after taking drugs and was transported to the hospital.

He is reported to be in a stable condition.

The police suspect that 'A' killed his family due to despair over his business failure, based on testimonies from people around him.

The police plan to conduct an investigation once 'A' is in a condition to provide a statement to confirm the exact facts.

Additionally, the police plan to conduct an autopsy on the bodies and investigate the suspect's movements to clarify the exact circumstances of the incident.

This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.

