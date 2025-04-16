Head of Security Office to resign

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Seong-hoon, the acting head of the Security Office, has announced his intention to resign by the end of this month.



It appears that the ongoing investigation into allegations of obstructing the arrest of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and demands for his resignation from Security Office staff have influenced this decision.



Shin Ji-hye reports.



[Report]



Kim Seong-hoon, the acting head of the Security Office, reportedly expressed his intention to resign during a staff meeting this month.



As a key figure in the strong leadership of the Security Office, Deputy Chief Kim is under police investigation for allegations of obstructing the execution of an arrest warrant for former President Yoon.



[Kim Seong-hoon/Deputy Chief of Security Office/Mar. 21: "If there was an intrusion, isn't it our duty to block it?"]



It is also reported that Lee Kwang-woo, the head of the Security Headquarters and a close aide to Kim, will decide on his future after returning from vacation at the end of this month.



Sources close to the Security Office suggest that Kim's resignation is due to pressure from the police investigation and collective backlash from Security Office employees.



It is customary for employees under investigation to be suspended from their positions, but both Kim and Lee Kwang-woo have remained in their roles.



In January, Security Office employees who refused orders from the leadership and cooperated with the execution of the warrant recently circulated a petition demanding the resignation of Kim and Lee.



The petition stated that the two had "turned the Security Office into a private organization backed by the president's trust and endangered the organization through illegal activities."



In the Security Office, where hierarchy and obedience are key, it is reported that over 500 of the approximately 700 employees signed the petition, including many senior officials.



If Kim resigns, the head of the Planning and Management Office will take over as acting head of the Security Office.



KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.



