Chinese tricked to fight for Russia

[Anchor]

Ukraine has captured two Chinese individuals who were fighting as Russian mercenaries and held a public press conference.

The Chinese prisoners claimed they were deceived by Russian lies.

This is a report from Berlin's Jo Bit-na.

[Report]

The two Chinese individuals captured earlier this month on the eastern front of Ukraine claimed they were completely tricked by Russian lies.

They stated that they joined after seeing an advertisement promising 34 million won if they enlisted, but only 10% of that money was deposited, and they were unable to use it.

They also mentioned that food distribution was not properly carried out.

[Russian military Chinese mercenary 'A': "Do not participate in this war. Everything Russia told us is a lie and fake."]

Previously, Ukrainian President Zelensky claimed that more than 150 Chinese mercenaries are participating and that the Chinese government is aware but is turning a blind eye.

The presentation of the prisoners is analyzed as an attempt to raise international attention regarding the possibility of Chinese involvement and to provoke American anxiety towards China.

Last weekend, Ukraine also released additional footage of civilian casualties immediately following Russian airstrikes.

A bleeding boy pleads for his mother to be saved instead of himself.

[Boy affected by Russian missile: "Please don't worry about me, just save my mom."]

U.S. President Trump, who has been in contact with Russia while excluding Ukraine, stated, "There will soon be a very good proposal."

A U.S. envoy revealed that recent discussions between the U.S. and Russia included recognizing Russia's current occupied territories and measures that could lead to business opportunities for the U.S.

This is Jo Bit-na from KBS News in Berlin.

공지·정정

