Future of art changed by AI
입력 2025.04.16 (02:34)
[Anchor]
As the era of artificial intelligence rapidly approaches, anticipation and anxieties coexist, with AI expanding its reach into the field of art.
Let's take a look at an exhibition that offers a glimpse into the future of art in conjunction with artificial intelligence.
Kim Hye-joo reports.
[Report]
Pointed rocks rise sharply along the horizon, while red clouds swirl in the sky.
Distorted and overlapping gray faces.
These are emotions of humans such as anxiety, fear, and depression.
All of these are works created by AI, where the artist's brainwave data was analyzed by AI after reading specific phrases, and transformed into paintings.
[Lee Jun-hwa/Director of Sunhwa Art Center: "I think the biggest point of the exhibition is transforming things that seem far from humans into something very human-centered and digitizing them."]
A face with eyes, nose, and mouth that constantly ripple.
In a fleeting gaze, there is deep sorrow.
This represents the faces of people who have lost their jobs due to the emergence of AI, with generative AI replacing brushes and cameras.
[Seo Ji-eun/Curator of Coreana Museum of Art: "We are examining various social and cultural influences, including the desire for AI and the underlying human anxieties and fears."]
Is it a blessing or a disaster?
In an era where anxiety and anticipation cross reagrding the future brought by artificial intelligence, artists are questioning the future of art through various experiments.
This is KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.
