Yoon repeates claims in trial

[Anchor]

The criminal trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol held yesterday (Apr. 14) felt like a rebroadcast of the impeachment trial.

Former President Yoon repeated claims that the Constitutional Court had already rejected and strongly objected to the order of witnesses.

What is the intention behind this? Reporter Shin Hyun-wook analyzed it.

[Report]

In the criminal trial regarding the charges of insurrection, former President Yoon repeated key arguments he made in the Constitutional Court.

He told former National Intelligence Service Deputy Director Hong Jang-won, "Saying that I ordered an arrest is a blatant lie," claiming it was a phone call made in a spirit of encouragement.

The Constitutional Court did not accept this argument, stating that it is hard to believe that a call was made merely for encouragement in such an urgent situation right after the declaration of martial law.

He also claimed that the testimony of former Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun, who said he received orders to remove lawmakers, was politically 'contaminated,' which was also not acknowledged by the Constitutional Court.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court/April 4: "He told the Army Special Warfare Commander that it seems that the quorum was not met for, so they should break down the door and pull out the people inside."]

It is analyzed that in comparison to the impeachment trial, the criminal trial is more stringent in judging the 'probative value' of evidence.

By repeating the same claims, he hopes that some factual circumstances may change.

[Lee Heon-hwan/Professor at Ajou University Law School: "It is actually difficult to present the arguments made in the Constitutional Court differently in a criminal court. He is likely expecting that they will be accepted differently."]

The strong opposition to the selection of a martial law force commander who was questioned at the Constitutional Court as the first witness is also in the same context, suggesting a political motive.

[Lim Ji-bong/Professor at Sogang University Law School: "In a criminal trial, the most significant factor in determining guilt or innocence is the testimony of witnesses. It seems to be a strategy to undermine the credibility of the testimony."]

Former President Yoon, who has never once stated that he accepts the Constitutional Court's decision, expressed dissatisfaction towards the prosecution, which he served for about 26 years and even led, saying, "How can we hold a trial with such a messy indictment?"

KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.

