LG’s Hernandez pitches no-hitter

The only point of concern for the leading LG, in professional baseball, was their starting pitcher Hernandez, who has led the team to victory with a perfect performance.



LG achieved the remarkable feat of being the fourth team in history to record a no-hitter, doubling their joy.



Reporter Heo Sol-ji reports.



Before today's game, LG had only recorded 3 losses in 17 games.



Of these 3 losses, 2 were during games started by Hernandez.



With a record of 1 win and 2 losses this season and an earned run average of 8.31, Hernandez was the only concern for the well-performing LG. But in the game today against Samsung, things were completely different.



Unlike before, Hernandez pitched aggressively from the start, following the signs from catcher Park Dong-won without using pitch comm.



Until allowing a hit-by-pitch to Lee Jae-hyun in the 6th inning, Hernandez recorded 9 strikeouts with no hits or walks, showcasing perfect pitching.



Although he was replaced in the 7th inning due to muscle tightness, Hernandez firmly established a turning point with his 6 innings of scoreless pitching.



With Hernandez back on track, LG was unstoppable in both pitching and hitting.



The bullpen, consisting of Kim Jin-sung, Park Myung-geun, and Jang Hyun-sik, also did not allow a single hit to Samsung, while the lineup extended their lead with timely hits from Moon Bo-kyung and Moon Seong-joo.



LG achieved the KBO's fourth team no-hitter and won against Samsung with a score of 3-0.



Kiwoom's Cardenas was in pain after being hit on the elbow by Lotte's Na Kyun-an's fastball.



He reached first base after being hit by a pitch but got caught in a rundown.



However, this time, the throw hit his knee, causing the ball to deflect and allowing him to reach third base.



Despite being hit on the elbow and knee and likely in a lot of pain, Cardenas scored at home during Choi Joo-hwan's timely hit.



Starting pitcher Rosenberg gave him a thumbs up to ease his pain.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



