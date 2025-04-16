News 9

LG’s Hernandez pitches no-hitter

입력 2025.04.16 (02:34)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The only point of concern for the leading LG, in professional baseball, was their starting pitcher Hernandez, who has led the team to victory with a perfect performance.

LG achieved the remarkable feat of being the fourth team in history to record a no-hitter, doubling their joy.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji reports.

[Report]

Before today's game, LG had only recorded 3 losses in 17 games.

Of these 3 losses, 2 were during games started by Hernandez.

With a record of 1 win and 2 losses this season and an earned run average of 8.31, Hernandez was the only concern for the well-performing LG. But in the game today against Samsung, things were completely different.

Unlike before, Hernandez pitched aggressively from the start, following the signs from catcher Park Dong-won without using pitch comm.

Until allowing a hit-by-pitch to Lee Jae-hyun in the 6th inning, Hernandez recorded 9 strikeouts with no hits or walks, showcasing perfect pitching.

Although he was replaced in the 7th inning due to muscle tightness, Hernandez firmly established a turning point with his 6 innings of scoreless pitching.

With Hernandez back on track, LG was unstoppable in both pitching and hitting.

The bullpen, consisting of Kim Jin-sung, Park Myung-geun, and Jang Hyun-sik, also did not allow a single hit to Samsung, while the lineup extended their lead with timely hits from Moon Bo-kyung and Moon Seong-joo.

LG achieved the KBO's fourth team no-hitter and won against Samsung with a score of 3-0.

Kiwoom's Cardenas was in pain after being hit on the elbow by Lotte's Na Kyun-an's fastball.

He reached first base after being hit by a pitch but got caught in a rundown.

However, this time, the throw hit his knee, causing the ball to deflect and allowing him to reach third base.

Despite being hit on the elbow and knee and likely in a lot of pain, Cardenas scored at home during Choi Joo-hwan's timely hit.

Starting pitcher Rosenberg gave him a thumbs up to ease his pain.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • LG’s Hernandez pitches no-hitter
    • 입력 2025-04-16 02:34:26
    News 9
[Anchor]

The only point of concern for the leading LG, in professional baseball, was their starting pitcher Hernandez, who has led the team to victory with a perfect performance.

LG achieved the remarkable feat of being the fourth team in history to record a no-hitter, doubling their joy.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji reports.

[Report]

Before today's game, LG had only recorded 3 losses in 17 games.

Of these 3 losses, 2 were during games started by Hernandez.

With a record of 1 win and 2 losses this season and an earned run average of 8.31, Hernandez was the only concern for the well-performing LG. But in the game today against Samsung, things were completely different.

Unlike before, Hernandez pitched aggressively from the start, following the signs from catcher Park Dong-won without using pitch comm.

Until allowing a hit-by-pitch to Lee Jae-hyun in the 6th inning, Hernandez recorded 9 strikeouts with no hits or walks, showcasing perfect pitching.

Although he was replaced in the 7th inning due to muscle tightness, Hernandez firmly established a turning point with his 6 innings of scoreless pitching.

With Hernandez back on track, LG was unstoppable in both pitching and hitting.

The bullpen, consisting of Kim Jin-sung, Park Myung-geun, and Jang Hyun-sik, also did not allow a single hit to Samsung, while the lineup extended their lead with timely hits from Moon Bo-kyung and Moon Seong-joo.

LG achieved the KBO's fourth team no-hitter and won against Samsung with a score of 3-0.

Kiwoom's Cardenas was in pain after being hit on the elbow by Lotte's Na Kyun-an's fastball.

He reached first base after being hit by a pitch but got caught in a rundown.

However, this time, the throw hit his knee, causing the ball to deflect and allowing him to reach third base.

Despite being hit on the elbow and knee and likely in a lot of pain, Cardenas scored at home during Choi Joo-hwan's timely hit.

Starting pitcher Rosenberg gave him a thumbs up to ease his pain.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.
허솔지
허솔지 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

각당 경선 구도 확정…후보 선출 본격 레이스

각당 경선 구도 확정…후보 선출 본격 레이스
다음주 무역협상…미국 “먼저 합의해야 유리” 속도 압박

다음주 무역협상…미국 “먼저 합의해야 유리” 속도 압박
항공기 이륙 직전 승객이 비상문 개방…“공포 휩싸인 기내”

항공기 이륙 직전 승객이 비상문 개방…“공포 휩싸인 기내”
땅꺼짐 사고 절반은 ‘하수관 <br>손상’…정비 시급

땅꺼짐 사고 절반은 ‘하수관 손상’…정비 시급
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.