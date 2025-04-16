News 9

20 dyas after Myanmar quake

[Anchor]

It has been nearly 20 days since a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Myanmar, but chaos and suffering continue.

Not only is the traditional festival that residents enjoyed at this time of year canceled, but their ordinary lives have also come to a halt.

This is a report by correspondent Jung Yoon-seop.

[Report]

Mandalay, Myanmar is devastated by the magnitude 7.7 earthquake.

Nearly 20 days have passed, but the horrific urban landscape remains the same as that day.

The number of relief tents for residents who lost their homes has only increased.

[Mar Tin/Myanmar earthquake victim: "I am not happy. To be happy, I need to find strength, but I have no strength."]

The military government of Myanmar has reported over 3,600 deaths.

A lack of equipment and fear of aftershocks are the biggest obstacles to rescue operations.

On the 13th, a magnitude 5.5 aftershock occurred about 100 kilometers south of Mandalay.

The New Year festival 'Thingyan', where people splash water on each other to wish for happiness every year at this time, cannot even be imagined.

The Myanmar military government has canceled all events.

[Ma Pu/Myanmar earthquake victim: "I am sad that the children cannot enjoy 'Thingyan'. In the past, they begged for water guns, but this year they don't even ask, and we have no money to live."]

In Bangkok, Thailand, a 30-story building collapsed due to the earthquake's aftermath.

Heavy machinery has been mobilized to clear the debris.

Although it is currently the Songkran holiday, Thailand's biggest festival, debris removal operations continue.

The mountain of debris has now been reduced by nearly half.

So far, over 40 confirmed deaths have been reported, and about 50 people are still buried under the rubble.

Special equipment has been used to locate missing persons, and smartphone lights have been detected, but no news of survivors being rescued has been reported.

This is Jung Yoon-seop reporting from Bangkok for KBS News.

