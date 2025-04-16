Hyundai Mobis secures playoff win

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the 6th round playoffs of professional basketball, Hyundai Mobis secured victory in the second game against Jung Kwan Jang, following their win in the first game.



Mobis gained an advantage with their superior teamwork, while Jung Kwan Jang's performance was disappointing.



This is a report by reporter Moon Young-kyu.



[Report]



This is a scene from Mobis's pattern play, where their promised movements stood out.



The moment Kim Guk-chan dashed out to receive a pass and drew the defense's attention, Lee Dae-heon made a quick penetration to score.



This time, Lee Dae-heon skillfully blocked the opponent's defense, creating a three-point shooting opportunity for Han Ho-bin.



Veteran Jang Jae-seok also shone in the game.



Jang Jae-seok not only assisted his teammate's three-point shot but also showcased a dunk under the basket, effectively fulfilling his role as captain.



On the other hand, Jung Kwan Jang's O'Bryant, who scored 31 points in the first game, was held to just 2 points, completely shackled by Mobis's defense.



They even displayed disappointing performance by missing several easy scoring opportunities, where their offensive numbers exceeded their defense.



Ultimately, the score gap widened to over 30 points in the third quarter, tipping the scales of the game early.



In the fourth quarter, the game lost some tension as Mobis won with a score of 90 to 72.



[Jang Jae-seok/Hyundai Mobis: "We have bigger goals, so we are absolutely not satisfied with these two games. We will work hard to win and come back to play in the semifinals in Ulsan. We will definitely make it happen."]



With Mobis achieving two consecutive wins, they need just one more victory to advance to the semifinals, with the third game taking place the day after tomorrow at Jung Kwan Jang's home in Anyang.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



