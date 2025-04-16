U-17 nat’l team reaches semifinals

동영상 고정 취소

Our national football team, competing in the U-17 Asian Cup, has advanced to the semifinals by defeating Tajikistan.



The team, which revived dramatically with a penalty equalizer in stoppage time of the second half, celebrated a thrilling victory, highlighted by a crucial save from goalkeeper Park Do-hoon during the penalty shootout.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.



Our team started off positively with a first goal from Jeong Hyun-woong in the 22nd minute of the second half.



It was a perfect collaboration between Kim Ji-sung's cross delivered from the side and Jeong Hyun-woong's precise timing to break through the opposing defense.



Just seven minutes later, it seemed like we would seal the deal with Lim Ye-chan's picture-perfect long-range goal, but handball foul was declared through VAR, leading to disappointment.



Instead, Tajikistan took advantage of our disrupted defensive focus after the disallowed goal, scoring two quick goals in just two minutes to turn the game around.



In stoppage time of the second half, we benefited from VAR this time.



A handball foul by an opposing defender in the penalty box was declared, giving us a golden opportunity for a penalty kick, which Kim Ji-sung converted to equalize at 2-2 in dramatic fashion.



The hero of the penalty shootout, which commenced immediately without extra time, was goalkeeper Park Do-hoon.



Park Do-hoon accurately read the direction of the second kicker's shot and made a crucial save, roaring in celebration afterward.



Thanks to his save, our national team successfully converted all penalty kicks up to the fifth kicker, embracing each other in joy as they celebrated their advancement to the semifinals.



[Park Do-hoon/U-17 National Football Team: "It feels even better to win through a penalty shootout after a tough match. Many good shots came, but I think I was able to win because I saved one."]



Our national team, aiming for victory after 23 years, will compete against the host country, Saudi Arabia, for a spot in the finals the day after tomorrow.



North Korea, which achieved a resounding 6-0 victory against Indonesia, will face Uzbekistan in the semifinals.



If both our national team and North Korea win their semifinal matches, a 'North-South showdown' will take place in the finals.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



