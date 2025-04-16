LG Twins manager fined 2 million won

동영상 고정 취소

On the other hand, there was bad news for LG Twins.



Manager Yeom Kyung-yeop, who sparked controversy with the so-called umpire body slam incident, has been fined 2 million won.



This was during the game between LG and Doosan on the 11th.



Manager Yeom was ejected for protesting the umpire's decision with foul language.



Even after the ejection announcement, he showed aggressive behavior by pushing the umpire, which sparked further controversy.



Manager Yeom later apologized for his rough behavior.



In response, the KBO held a disciplinary committee meeting today and decided to impose a fine of 2 million won on Manager Yeom for disrupting the order of the stadium.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!