V-League crowd numbers released

동영상 고정 취소

The audience statistics for the 2024-2025 season of professional volleyball have been announced.



Let's check the impact of Kim Yeon-koung, the queen of volleyball who led Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders to victory, in numbers.



Deuce, deuce, and another deuce!



In the fifth match of the championship series between Heungkuk Life and Jung Kwan Jang, which was Kim Yeon-koung's last game, 6,082 spectators gathered, creating a heated atmosphere.



This was the highest attendance across both men's and women's divisions, highlighting the popularity of the volleyball queen...



Out of the 19 sellouts recorded in the women's division, a remarkable 18 were Heungkuk Life Insurance matches.



As such, this season, the average attendance in women's professional volleyball increased by 1.8% compared to last year, thanks to the Kim Yeon-koung effect.



However, with Kim Yeon-koung's retirement and the departure of star foreign player Mega, concerns have arisen for the box office success of next season's professional volleyball.



There is an urgent need to discover new stars.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!