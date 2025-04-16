[News Today] KRW 12 tn extra budget bill

The government has unveiled a supplementary budget worth around 12 trillion won. Under the newly expanded "Burden Relief Credit," eligible small businesses will receive up to 500,000 won, about 350 dollars for utility bills. Those who spend more on credit cards this year compared to last will also receive part of the increase back in Onnuri gift certificates.



Small businesses have to bear higher fixed costs as their revenues fall.



Electricity bills are a prime example, and there are special support programs in place.



For a business with less than 104 million won, or nearly 73,000 U.S. dollars, in annual sales, 250,000 won, or 175 dollars, is deducted from the bill per year.



Lee Seung-geun / Restaurant owner

250,000 won is big for us. It's a month's electricity bill.



The government plans to expand this subsidy.



The amount of the so-called "Burden Relief Credit" is 500,000 won, or 350 dollars per year.



The program can also be applied to gas, water, and fire insurance.



The sales cap will be raised, aiming to support about 10 percent of small business owners.



To boost small business sales, a new 'Win-Win Payback' program will return part of credit card spending as Onnuri gift certificates.



For example, if a business spent 10 million won on a credit card last year and 12 million won this year, a portion of the 2 million won increase would be returned as gift certificates.



The refund rate is being finalized at around 20 percent.



At least 4 trillion won, or nearly 2.8 billion dollars, would be earmarked for business support.



Another 4 trillion won or more will be allocated for tariff and AI response measures.



Around three trillion won, or 2.1 billion dollars, will go toward disaster response, including the purchase of fire-fighting helicopters, bringing the total supplementary budget to roughly 12 trillion won, or 8.4 billion dollars.



The budget is likely to be executed around late May at the earliest given the parliamentary procedures such as the budget committee review and National Assembly vote.