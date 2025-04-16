News Today

[News Today] Gov't support for chip sector, enough?

[LEAD]
The government has decided to expand investment in the semiconductor industry and introduce new subsidies. This move comes as the global race for semiconductor supremacy turns into a war of capital. It plans to inject public funds to help domestic companies compete. But is this enough? We take a look.

[REPORT]
TSMC's factory that opened last year not in Taiwan, but in Japan.

Morris Chang / Founder, TSMC (Feb. 2024)
Start a renaissance of semiconductor manufacturing in Japan.

In fact, massive funds are being poured into the so-called semiconductor renaissance.

The Japanese government has agreed to provide 10 trillion won (USD 7 billion) out of the total construction cost of 20 trillion won (USD 14 billion) to build two TSMC factories, and another 17 trillion won (USD 11 billion) for the semiconductor venture Rapidus, a consortium of eight Japanese companies including Toyota and Sony.

The plan is to invest 100 trillion won (USD 70 billion) by 2023.

Jang Young-ook / Korea Inst. for Int'l Economic Policy
Japan's 2040 industrial strategy looks to achieve digital and green transformation at the same time.

The U.S. cites its Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS Act, while the EU its Green Deal Industrial Plan and Competitiveness Compass to justify explicit government intervention under the pretext of economic security.

The World Trade Organization's regulations banning discriminatory subsidies have in fact lost their effectiveness.

Government intervention compared to the so-called 'visible hand' such as a five-year economic development plan, which succeeded in fostering the heavy and chemical industry, is now becoming the norm.

Prof. Lee Chang-min / Hankuk University of Foreign Studies
The era of WTO, small governments and free trade is over. Now is the era of big government. Industrial policies, a once abandoned concept, are the key agenda of state affairs again.

The U.S. has either spent or plans to spend in direct chip subsidies of at least 40 trillion won (USD 28 billion) and China 60 trillion won (USD 42 billion).

In contrast, the Korean government's first semiconductor subsidy of 70 billion won, or around 49 million dollars, was included in this year's supplementary budget bill.

Given the gap between the scope of the economy and the time period, the wide difference is undeniable.

