[News Today] PSS deputy chief offers to resign

[LEAD]
The acting chief of the Presidential Security Service, Kim Seong-hoon, has expressed his intention to step down within this month. He is currently under police investigation for allegedly obstructing the execution of an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol. The pressure appears to stem not only from the ongoing investigation but also from growing discontent within the agency.

[REPORT]
Acting chief of the Presidential Security Service Kim Seong-hoon is known to have offered to resign within this month during a staff meeting.

The central figure in the PSS' hard line leadership is under police investigation on charges of obstructing the execution of an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Kim Seong-hoon / Deputy chief, PSS (March 21)
Isn't it only natural for us to block a break-in?

His close confidant Lee Kwang-woo, head of the agency's bodyguard division, is also known to be deciding his course of action after returning from his current leave of absence later this month.

Kim's resignation is reportedly due to pressure resulting from the police probe as well as collective backlash from staff members.

It's customary for officials under investigation to be relieved of their duties, but Kim and Lee had remained in their posts.

PSS staff, who in January refused to follow the leadership order and cooperated with Yoon's arrest, in recent days circulated a petition demanding the resignations of Kim and Lee.

It stated that the two, banking on the president's trust in them, made the PSS their own organization and caused a crisis by engaging in illegal acts.

In the PSS, where obedience to the chain of command is key, over 500 out of some 700 staff members reportedly signed the petition, including many senior officials.

