[News Today] "NK sent millions of shells to Russia"

[LEAD]
A report has revealed that Pyongyang supplied millions of artillery shells to Moscow to support its invasion of Ukraine. The revelations suggest North Korea has made a decisive contribution to prolonging Russia’s war, through both manpower and massive arms support.

[REPORT]
A satellite image showing Rajin Port, North Korea...

A ship presumed to be from Russia is anchored there.

On April 15 local time, Reuters reported the results of an analysis conducted in conjunction with the U.K. security research organization Open Source Center.

The report says North Korea supplied weapons to Russia to help it invade Ukraine over 20 months, starting in September 2023 and until recently.

Four Russian ships visited Rajin Port 64 times to load weapons, which were transported to the frontlines in Ukraine by train.

Reuters quoted a Ukrainian government document as saying that millions of shells were delivered in some 16,000 containers, and more than 75% of them were key weapons used by Russian troops in ground battles.

A conversation between North Korean soldiers intercepted in the Kursk region last December has also been disclosed.

It says the two prisoners of war who were captured by Ukraine exhibited “suicidal tendencies”upon capture.

Dispatched N. Korean soldier (PROVIDED BY Ukrainian military) /
The combat groups of the 8th Battalion are retreating into the forest, but during the retreat they were attacked by a kamikaze drone and mortar fire. Evacuate to a safe area quickly.

The relevant authorities and the foreign media believe that the dispatch of North Korean troops, whose number is estimated at 14,000, along with a massive supply of weapons greatly contributed to Russia amid the protracted war.

