[News Today] Sinkholes caused by old pipes

입력 2025.04.16 (15:54) 수정 2025.04.16 (15:56)

[LEAD]
Sinkholes have become an alarming concern across the country, with incidents occurring week after week. Nearly half of all sinkholes reported nationwide have been caused by damaged aging sewage pipes. Many of these pipes, over 30 years old, lie tangled beneath the ground, prompting calls for countermeasures.

[REPORT]
A sinkhole that appeared on a major road in Mapo-gu District in Seoul.

The cause was a burst underground sewage pipe, which washed away surrounding soil.

Roughly 860 sinkholes occurred nationwide over the past five years.

Nearly half of them were caused by damaged sewage pipes.

The older the pipe, the more vulnerable they are to external factors, such as monsoon rain and underground construction.

Prof. Choi Myeong-ki / Korea Industrial Field Professor Group
When aging sewage pipes crack or break, they can lead to sinkholes.

About 40% of sewage pipes nationwide are either over 30 years old or so old that their installation dates aren’t even recorded.

Unlike water supply pipes which people can inspect visually every day, sewage pipes receive far less attention when it comes to maintenance and replacement.

More than half of the 10,000 kilometers of sewage pipes in Seoul, where a series of sinkholes occurred recently, are 30 years or older.

The length of the pipes over 50 years old alone reaches about 3,000 kilometers.

However, local district offices are facing serious limits in both manpower and budget.

Park Gang-soo / Head, Mapo-gu Dist. Office
With the current budget, only 3.7 km can be repaired, far short of the 204 km of aging pipes needing replacement.

Aging sewage pipes not only cause sinkholes but can also lead to flooding during heavy rain.

There are growing calls for increased central government support for inspections and replacements.

