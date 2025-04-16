[News Today] Park Bo-gum named Hanbok Wave model
[LEAD]
Actor Park Bo-gum has been appointed as the promotional ambassador to showcase the charm of hanbok, Korea’s traditional attire, to the world.
[REPORT]
Actor Park Bo-gum flaunted the beauty of Korea's traditional garment hanbok in the KBS drama 'Love in the Moonlight'.
This time, he is donning the garb again as a feature model of the culture ministry's 'Hanbok Wave' project.
In its 6th year, 'Hanbok Wave' is aimed at promoting the Korean apparel to the world and assisting overseas advancement of talented hanbok brands.
Famed celebrities in arts and culture have taken part in the project.
Former models include retired figure skater Kim Yuna, singer and actress Suzy and most recently actress Kim Tae-ri.
Park is the first male model.
The ministry said while the project focused on women's wear in the past, this year it selected a male model to showcase hanbok's versatility and wide range.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.