PPP's top 4 race begins

[Anchor]



The People Power Party has narrowed down the candidates to eight.



Candidates Kim Moon-soo, Na Kyung-won, and Ahn Cheol-soo met with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, while candidate Hong Joon-pyo announced his vision for the economy.



Candidate Han Dong-hoon visited Daegu.



The competition to make it to the top four, which will be announced next week, has intensified.



Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the story.



[Report]



The People Power Party has announced the eight candidates who will advance to the first primary.



The candidates will immediately enter the competition for the top four through vision presentations, group discussions, and public opinion polls.



The pace to enter the 'Big 4' has also accelerated.



In just one day, five candidates, including Kim Moon-soo, Na Kyung-won, and Ahn Cheol-soo, met with Mayor Oh Se-hoon.



They aim to absorb the moderate support base in the metropolitan area by adopting Mayor Oh's policy of accompanying the weak.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I will take this policy, which I have been focusing on, and do it well."]



[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "(Mayor Oh Se-hoon) may not be running, but I think his policies are running for the presidency, and I will actively accept them."]



[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I can encompass and embrace these aspects of moderate expansion."]



Policy activities also continued.



Candidate Hong Joon-pyo announced a plan for leading growth in advanced technology with a 50 trillion won investment.



[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "A fundamental comprehensive plan is needed for improving the economic structure and enhancing competitiveness."]



Candidate Na proposed a Hungarian-style low birthrate policy.



Candidate Han Dong-hoon visited Daegu as his first schedule after registering as a candidate.



He met with local young entrepreneurs and promised to build an era of change and a growing middle class.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I will listen to the voices of the youth. I will engage in politics centered around you."]



Candidate Yoo Jeong-bok stated that it is time to part ways with former President Yoon Suk Yeol, while candidate Lee Cheol-woo announced tailored pledges for the Honam region.



Candidate Yang Hyang-ja attended a commemorative event for the Day of Persons with Disabilities.



Meanwhile, Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok, continuing his morning greetings to commuters, stated that he can cooperate with anyone whose goals align with his.



KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



