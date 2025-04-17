News 9

Court accepts injunction

[Anchor]

The appointment process for the Constitutional Court judges nominated by acting President Han Duck-soo has been halted.

The Constitutional Court has unanimously decided to suspend the effectiveness of the nominations.

The court determined that appointing the Constitutional Court judges as it stands could lead to severe confusion and irreparable damage.

Reporter Kim Tae-hoon has the details.

[Report]

The appointment procedures for the two Constitutional Court judge candidates, Lee Wan-kyu and Ham Sang-hoon, have been suspended.

Today (Apr. 16), the Constitutional Court accepted a request for a provisional injunction filed by attorney Kim Jeong-hwan to suspend the effectiveness of the nominations made by acting President Han Duck-soo.

This was a unanimous decision by all nine judges.

The Constitutional Court recognized the necessity of suspending the effectiveness of the appointments until the main trial is concluded.

The court stated, "The need to prevent irreparable damage and the urgency of the situation have been acknowledged."

It added, "The disadvantages that would arise from not granting the provisional injunction are greater than those that would occur if the injunction were granted."

Previously, on the 8th, the acting President nominated Lee Wan-kyu, the head of the Legislation Office, and Ham Sang-hoon, a senior judge of the High Court, as candidates for the Constitutional Court judges on behalf of the President.

This is a sudden exercise of authority that contradicts his own statements made just four months ago.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President/Dec. 26, 2024: "The consistent spirit contained in our Constitution and laws is that the acting President should refrain from exercising the President's significant exclusive powers, including appointments to constitutional institutions."]

There have been ongoing demands from the legal community and others for the acting President to withdraw the nominations, claiming he has abused the President's executive powers.

However, the acting President has not backed down.

As a result, ten cases, including constitutional complaints and disputes over authority, have been filed with the Constitutional Court.

The acting President's side has stated that they respect the Constitutional Court's decision and will await the ruling of the main trial.

This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

