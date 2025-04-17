Back to seven-member system

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With this decision, the two Constitutional Court justices who will retire the day after tomorrow (Apr. 18) are expected to leave their positions vacant for the time being.



As the Constitutional Court operates with seven justices instead of nine, it is predicted that some cases may be affected.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung has the story.



[Report]



On April 9, with the inauguration of new Constitutional Court Justice Ma Eun-hyuk, all nine positions in the Constitutional Court were filled for the first time in six months.



However, the Constitutional Court has put a hold on the nomination of two justices by Acting President Han Duck-soo, making a 'seven-member system' unavoidable for the time being.



This is because Justices Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-sun will retire on the 18th.



According to the Constitutional Court Act, cases can be heard with at least seven justices.



For this reason, the legal community generally believes that there will be no major issues with regular trials.



However, if differing opinions among justices become too pronounced in some major cases, it could hinder decision-making.



Most cases can be decided with a simple majority of justices.



However, for impeachment, party dissolution, and declarations of unconstitutionality, at least six justices must agree.



In other words, if just two justices oppose, the case can be dismissed.



[Lee Heon-hwan/Professor at Ajou University School of Law: "For constitutional review, impeachment trials, party dissolution trials, and constitutional petitions, there must be support from six or more justices. If it’s '5 to 2' or '4 to 3', then a decision cannot be made."]



In the seven-member system, it is expected that cases with less contention regarding acceptance or dismissal will be prioritized, but there are predictions that the time taken for case hearings may be delayed compared to the nine-member system.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!