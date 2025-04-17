News 9

U.S.: “The ball is in China's court”

입력 2025.04.17 (00:30)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This is a report on custo7ms-related news.

As China endures tariffs exceeding 100%, the United States has now added semiconductor export restrictions in response.

The U.S. urged China to take the initiative in negotiations, stating that the ball is in China's court, while also tightening internal measures in preparation for a long-term battle.

First, we go to our correspondent Park Il-jung in New York.

[Report]

The stock price of NVIDIA, an AI semiconductor manufacturing company, dropped nearly 7% in after-hours trading.

This was due to news that the U.S. government imposed export restrictions on the highest-grade chip, H20, being exported to China.

This is interpreted as a countermeasure against China's restrictions on Boeing aircraft acquisitions.

After raising tariffs to a level that makes trade virtually impossible, now the U.S. is adding measures that directly impact the other country's industry.

[Scott Bessent/U.S. Secretary of the Treasury/Bloomberg Interview: "These are big numbers, I think no one thinks are sustainable or wants to remain here."]

However, it seems that neither country is willing to take the first step in negotiations.

The U.S. is urging China to come forward with a proposal like other countries have done.

[Caroline Levitt/White House Spokesperson: "The ball is in China's court. China needs to make a deal with us. We don't have to make a deal with them. There's no difference between China and any other country except they are much larger."]

In preparation for a long-term battle, the U.S. has also tightened internal measures.

President Trump described the current situation as a 'trade war' with China on his social media, emphasizing that he will protect farmers, who had supported him during his first term, by compensating them with $28 billion.

Secretary Bessent stated that he would first negotiate with 14 major trading partners excluding China, but he also mentioned that it would be difficult to conclude within 90 days.

This implies that negotiations with China may take even longer.

This is Park Il-jung reporting for KBS News from New York.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • U.S.: “The ball is in China's court”
    • 입력 2025-04-17 00:30:54
    News 9
[Anchor]

This is a report on custo7ms-related news.

As China endures tariffs exceeding 100%, the United States has now added semiconductor export restrictions in response.

The U.S. urged China to take the initiative in negotiations, stating that the ball is in China's court, while also tightening internal measures in preparation for a long-term battle.

First, we go to our correspondent Park Il-jung in New York.

[Report]

The stock price of NVIDIA, an AI semiconductor manufacturing company, dropped nearly 7% in after-hours trading.

This was due to news that the U.S. government imposed export restrictions on the highest-grade chip, H20, being exported to China.

This is interpreted as a countermeasure against China's restrictions on Boeing aircraft acquisitions.

After raising tariffs to a level that makes trade virtually impossible, now the U.S. is adding measures that directly impact the other country's industry.

[Scott Bessent/U.S. Secretary of the Treasury/Bloomberg Interview: "These are big numbers, I think no one thinks are sustainable or wants to remain here."]

However, it seems that neither country is willing to take the first step in negotiations.

The U.S. is urging China to come forward with a proposal like other countries have done.

[Caroline Levitt/White House Spokesperson: "The ball is in China's court. China needs to make a deal with us. We don't have to make a deal with them. There's no difference between China and any other country except they are much larger."]

In preparation for a long-term battle, the U.S. has also tightened internal measures.

President Trump described the current situation as a 'trade war' with China on his social media, emphasizing that he will protect farmers, who had supported him during his first term, by compensating them with $28 billion.

Secretary Bessent stated that he would first negotiate with 14 major trading partners excluding China, but he also mentioned that it would be difficult to conclude within 90 days.

This implies that negotiations with China may take even longer.

This is Park Il-jung reporting for KBS News from New York.
박일중
박일중 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌재, ‘헌법재판관 지명’ 임명 효력정지 가처분 인용

헌재, ‘헌법재판관 지명’ 임명 효력정지 가처분 인용
민주당 ‘공명선거 서약’…이재명 싱크탱크·김경수 ‘경제’·김동연 충청공략

민주당 ‘공명선거 서약’…이재명 싱크탱크·김경수 ‘경제’·김동연 충청공략
국민의힘 ‘4강 경쟁’ 시작…<br>오세훈에 ‘러브콜’도

국민의힘 ‘4강 경쟁’ 시작…오세훈에 ‘러브콜’도
신안산선 붕괴 현장 실종자 숨진 채 발견

신안산선 붕괴 현장 실종자 숨진 채 발견
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.