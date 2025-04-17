U.S.: “The ball is in China's court”

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This is a report on custo7ms-related news.



As China endures tariffs exceeding 100%, the United States has now added semiconductor export restrictions in response.



The U.S. urged China to take the initiative in negotiations, stating that the ball is in China's court, while also tightening internal measures in preparation for a long-term battle.



First, we go to our correspondent Park Il-jung in New York.



[Report]



The stock price of NVIDIA, an AI semiconductor manufacturing company, dropped nearly 7% in after-hours trading.



This was due to news that the U.S. government imposed export restrictions on the highest-grade chip, H20, being exported to China.



This is interpreted as a countermeasure against China's restrictions on Boeing aircraft acquisitions.



After raising tariffs to a level that makes trade virtually impossible, now the U.S. is adding measures that directly impact the other country's industry.



[Scott Bessent/U.S. Secretary of the Treasury/Bloomberg Interview: "These are big numbers, I think no one thinks are sustainable or wants to remain here."]



However, it seems that neither country is willing to take the first step in negotiations.



The U.S. is urging China to come forward with a proposal like other countries have done.



[Caroline Levitt/White House Spokesperson: "The ball is in China's court. China needs to make a deal with us. We don't have to make a deal with them. There's no difference between China and any other country except they are much larger."]



In preparation for a long-term battle, the U.S. has also tightened internal measures.



President Trump described the current situation as a 'trade war' with China on his social media, emphasizing that he will protect farmers, who had supported him during his first term, by compensating them with $28 billion.



Secretary Bessent stated that he would first negotiate with 14 major trading partners excluding China, but he also mentioned that it would be difficult to conclude within 90 days.



This implies that negotiations with China may take even longer.



This is Park Il-jung reporting for KBS News from New York.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!