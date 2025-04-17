U.S. initiates trade discussions

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Next is our turn.



Negotiations are scheduled for next week, and the United States seems to be picking up the pace.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has initiated to meet with South Korea's Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok to discuss trade issues.



Reporter Kim Ji-sook looks into the U.S. intentions and our strategy.



[Report]



The G20 finance ministers' meeting will be held next week in Washington, D.C.



This is a forum for discussing multilateral financial cooperation, including interest rates and exchange rates, which Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok is expected to attend and hold a series of meetings with finance ministers from various countries.



However, the U.S. has requested to discuss 'trade issues' at this meeting.



[Choi Sang-mok/Deputy Prime Minister: "The U.S. Treasury Secretary has suggested that we hold a meeting regarding current trade issues, and we are currently coordinating the schedule and participants."]



Until now, the trade ministers of both countries have been in charge of negotiations.



Next week, Minister of Trade Ahn Duk-geun is planning to visit the U.S. to meet with Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick or U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, but now the Deputy Prime Minister and the key figure in tariff negotiations, the Treasury Secretary, are also joining the talks.



This could be an intention to elevate the level of negotiations and accelerate discussions.



[Heo Yoon/Professor, Sogang University Graduate School of International Studies: "(Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok) will meet with the U.S. Treasury Secretary to outline the overall framework of negotiations or various aspects of a package deal, and practical meetings may follow..."]



The U.S. has identified South Korea, Japan, the UK, Australia, and India as priority negotiating countries.



However, all five countries seem to be engaged in a kind of 'watching game' and are reluctant to speed up the process.



[Choi Sang-mok/Deputy Prime Minister: "We will not rush the tariff negotiations with the U.S. Any final decisions can be made by the new government."]



Whether to discuss tariffs, defense cost sharing, shipbuilding cooperation, or Alaska LNG, and who will be present at the negotiation table...



The government continues to explain that nothing has been decided.



KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.



