[Exclusive] Inmate caught with banned items

[Anchor]



An incident that seems like it could be from a crime movie has actually occurred.



A prisoner at the Busan Detention Center secretly brought in a smartphone and an electronic cigarette, hiding them in various places and using them until they were caught.



Reporter Kim Young-rok has the exclusive coverage.



[Report]



The Busan Detention Center houses over 2,000 inmates.



On the evening of the day before yesterday (Apr. 14), a report was received from another inmate that a certain prisoner smelled of cigarettes.



The detention center immediately inspected the belongings of the inmate in question and found an electronic cigarette, a smartphone, and a charger inside the lounge.



It was confirmed that this inmate had hidden prohibited items throughout the lounge he was in charge of.



According to current law, the entry of external items such as mobile phones, electronic devices, cigarettes, lighters, and alcohol into correctional facilities is strictly prohibited.



The inmate had already undergone a body search when he was admitted to the detention center.



The Busan Detention Center stated that they are investigating where the inmate brought the external items from and how they were used.



The higher authority, the Daegu Correctional Office, has also begun an investigation into the circumstances of the item entry and whether any internal staff were involved.



[Busan Detention Center Official/Voice Altered: "They were found in various locations, including the workshop. (As for the entry route) so far, it has been confirmed that they were not provided by a staff member..."]



There have been cases in the past, such as in 2019, when a prisoner at the Seoul Southern Detention Center was caught bringing in a mobile phone through the mail, but this is the first instance of an electronic cigarette being brought in.



Last year, allegations of cigarette smuggling by inmates at the Busan Detention Center led to a judicial investigation.



The inadequate management of inmates by correctional authorities has come under scrutiny.



The Busan Detention Center is struggling to come up with countermeasures.



KBS News, Kim Young-rok.



