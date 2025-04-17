News 9

China remains calm in trade war

입력 2025.04.17 (00:31)

[Anchor]

However, China appears to be relaxed.

They are urging the United States to stop the oppression first, and are indicating preparations for a long-term battle by redirecting products that have been blocked from export to the domestic market or other new markets.

Next, we have KBS correspondent Kim Hyo-shin in Beijing.

[Report]

The Yiwu market in Zhejiang Province is known as the "factory of the world."

Last year alone, it exported goods worth 16 trillion won to the United States.

However, recently there has been a boom in Arabic language learning among merchants here.

["Marhabaan (Hello)."]

[Pan Yanshang/Yiwu market merchant: "They were very happy to hear Arabic, and the Arab merchant asked for everything. They requested 3,000 sets of one product."]

China is confident that it has many export markets beyond just the United States.

Authorities are encouraging distribution companies to allow products blocked from export to the U.S. to be consumed domestically.

[Kong Xiangying/Vice President of online shopping mall 'JD Group': "We will purchase products that have been converted from export to domestic consumption on a large scale. There are many foreign trade companies that have been exporting for years."]

Online public opinion campaigns are also active.

It uncovers that a $100 tracksuit in the U.S. costs only $5-6 in China, aiming to create resentment among American consumers towards Trump's tariff policy.

[TikTok video: "The expensive stuff you think is handcrafted in Paris or Milan, yup, that's made in China too."]

There are also videos created with AI spreading, showing President Trump and Musk working in factories to fill China's void.

[Si Yinhong/Professor of International Studies at Renmin University: "The likelihood of negotiations in the foreseeable future is low. Even if negotiations occur, I believe the chances of China maintaining a broadly agreed-upon deal for a long time are also low."]

In response to President Trump's remark that the ball is in China's court, China urged the U.S. to first stop the oppression.

They also stated that while they do not wish to fight, they are not afraid of a fight either.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.

