Missing person found dead

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A worker who went missing due to the collapse of the Shin Ansan Line has unfortunately been confirmed dead.



Although a nearby school has reopened, concerns about further collapses and anxiety have not been completely alleviated.



Reporter Lee Won-hee has the story.



[Report]



Today (Apr. 16) at around 6:30 PM, the fire authorities discovered a missing person, a man in his 50s, identified as Mr. A.



While searching the site with an endoscope camera, they identified some body parts.



It has been six days since he went missing due to the collapse.



The fire authorities have confirmed that Mr. A has died.



[Hong Geon-pyo/Director of Fire Prevention, Gwangmyeong Fire Station: "I heard that he was found in a state with a lot of earth and sand. So, the rescue operation faced some difficulties. The condition of the container that was found was not intact."]



Concerns about additional collapses in the surrounding area remain.



Around 2 PM today, ground tremors were detected near a crane, leading to the withdrawal of all rescue personnel for about two hours.



An elementary school near the collapse site, which had been closed for two days, has resumed classes today after safety inspections showed no issues.



However, the playground has been closed, and safety personnel have been deployed in various locations.



["Hello! Look ahead! Don't forget your bag!"]



Parents find it hard to leave due to worries about their children.



[3rd Grade Parent: "The kids can see the construction site from above, right? I'm worried, but if the closure goes on too long, that would be a problem."]



[1st Grade Parent: "I'm not sure if it's really safe yet, and that hasn't been reported on the news. It seems like a situation where we can't be 100% reassured."]



With the search for the missing person concluded, investigations to clarify the responsibilities for the collapse and the accident are expected to accelerate.



This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!