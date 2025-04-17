News 9

Japan sends negotiators to U.S.

입력 2025.04.17 (00:31)

[Anchor]

Meanwhile, the Japanese customs negotiation team headed to the United States today.

By starting negotiations ahead of South Korea, they could serve as a reference for us.

Japan is taking a cautious approach, that is, by first listening to the demands of the United States.

From Tokyo, reporter Hwang Jin-woo.

[Report]

The Japanese customs negotiation team departed for the United States today.

While the best outcome would be to lower the reciprocal tariff rate of 24% and receive exceptions for tariffs on steel and automobiles, Japan also understands that it must accommodate the demands of the United States.

[Akazawa Ryosei/Japanese Minister of Economic Revitalization: "I believe we can have a good negotiation that will be a win-win for both Japan's national interests and the United States' national interests."]

Japan plans to focus on confirming what the demands of the United States are first.

After that, they will determine how far they can make concessions and decide on their response direction.

However, since the United States is asking the negotiating countries, including Japan, to propose alternatives first, a back-and-forth exchange of cards is expected.

[Scott Bessent/U.S. Secretary of the Treasury: "I'm telling them, bring your A game. We'll see what you got, and we'll go from there."]

The negotiations that Japan is concerned about include not only trade and currency but also security issues such as the U.S. military presence in Japan being brought to the table all at once.

As Japan relies on the United States for security, if security issues are addressed together, it will be difficult for Japan to raise its voice in areas like trade.

[Ishiba Shigeru/Japanese Prime Minister: "We need to present a package on how to respond to what the United States is mentioning."]

President Trump, who has repeatedly mentioned that American cars are not selling in Japan and that Japan's import tariffs on rice are excessive, has stated that he will directly participate in the negotiations.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.

