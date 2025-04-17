Han's movements linked to candidacy?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



After visiting Gwangju yesterday (Apr. 15), acting President Han Duck-soo went to a shipyard in Ulsan today (Apr. 16).



Although it was said to be a visit related to U.S. trade policy, there are continued interpretations linking his movement between Yeongnam and Honam to his candidacy.



Reporter Shin Ji-hye reports.



[Report]



Acting President Han Duck-soo visited Kia Motors in Gwangju yesterday.



Today, he headed to the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in Ulsan.



Acting President Han stated, "We are looking for various ways to mitigate the shock from U.S. tariff policies," and added, "Strengthening cooperation between the two countries will be an opportunity for our shipbuilding industry to make a comeback."



U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week to rebuild the shipbuilding industry and expressed his willingness to cooperate with South Korea.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Apr. 9 (local time): "Because we're going to be spending a lot of money on shipbuilding, we're way way way behind..."]



In this context, the Prime Minister's Office explained that this visit is aimed at listening to the opinions of the shipbuilding industry and refining negotiation strategies.



However, as he visits the largest export bases in Yeongnam and Honam for two consecutive days, interpretations linking his movements to a presidential candidacy continue to emerge.



Acting President Han has increased his on-site engagements, leaving a handwritten letter at a restaurant that helps low-income families yesterday and visiting a restaurant that assists children in need today to have a meal.



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "It's not just providing a piece of pork cutlet (to children in need), but also about giving a warm heart, which I could really feel."]



In government circles, there are comments suggesting that his status as a potential presidential candidate is beneficial for negotiations with the U.S. and for national governance.



Within the People Power Party, discussions continue about Han's candidacy, candidate unification after the primary, and anti-Lee Jae-myung alliances.



Nevertheless, acting President Han is known to be focusing on current issues, as he plans to hold an extraordinary Cabinet meeting on the 18th to expedite the approval of the supplementary budget.



KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!