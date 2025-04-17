Police raid ends in failure again

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The police have launched a search and seizure operation targeting the presidential office and the Hanam-dong residence in connection with the allegations of obstructing the arrest of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.



This marks the sixth attempt already.



However, once again, after a standoff with the security office for over ten hours, they decided to return after agreeing to receive only voluntary submissions of materials.



Reporter Jeong Hae-joo has the details.



[Report]



The police investigation into former President Yoon Suk Yeol has intensified just two weeks after his impeachment.



Starting this morning (Apr. 16), they began a search and seizure operation targeting security mobile phones, the server of encrypted phones, the office of the presidential security service, and the residence of the head of the security service.



This is the sixth attempt to search the encrypted phone servers, related to allegations of obstructing the special execution of public duties by former President Yoon Suk Yeol.



Earlier in January, allegations arose that former President Yoon instructed Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon of the security service to prevent the execution of an arrest warrant from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.



[Kim Seong-hoon/Deputy Chief of the Presidential Security Service/Jan. 17/At police questioning: "I was performing a legitimate security duty. I have never carried additional weapons to obstruct the execution of the warrant."]



With the impeachment of former President Yoon, the 'privilege of non-prosecution' has disappeared, and Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon's resignation appears to have triggered the police's forced investigation.



However, after more than ten hours of standoff, the search and seizure operation failed once again.



This was because the security office did not allow entry.



["(Is the security office blocking access?) No, we are still in discussions."]



However, the presidential security service stated, "We are in discussions to cooperate as much as possible within the scope of the materials requested by the police through voluntary submission."



The police also attempted to search the CCTV of the presidential office in connection with allegations regarding former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min's instructions to cut off power to media outlets, but this also ended in failure.



This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.



