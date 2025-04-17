Broadcasting bill to be revoted

News 9

[Anchor]

The National Assembly is scheduled to re-vote on the broadcasting law amendment in a plenary session tomorrow (Apr. 17).

The amendment includes provisions for the combined collection of public broadcasting subscription fees.

Ahead of the re-vote, voices advocating for combined collection have been heard from various sectors yesterday (Apr. 15) and today (Apr. 16).

Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop will explain why this combined collection is necessary.

[Report]

In a heavy and solemn atmosphere, KBS executives and employees gathered in one place.

They are appealing that 'combined collection of subscription fees' is essential for fulfilling the responsibilities of public broadcasting.

[Park Jang-beom/KBS President: "In a politically biased and partial media environment, we will deeply engrave and practice the viewers' serious demand for KBS to provide balanced broadcasting."]

Voices of concern also emerged from various sectors.

As program reductions and cancellations have followed due to financial pressures from separate collection, actors, comedians, and broadcast writers, who have seen their opportunities diminish, were the first to voice their opinions.

The public broadcasting subscription fee was described as a protective shield to safeguard domestic broadcasting from the attacks of massive foreign capital.

[Song Young-woong/Chairman of the Korea Broadcasting Performers Rights Association: "A permanent and guaranteed system for the funding of (public broadcasting), which is the foundation of the media industry, would provide more benefits to viewers..."]

The KBS Viewer Committee submitted a petition to the National Assembly urging re-vote, stating that the subscription fees, which should be used for producing public interest programs, would be consumed for collection costs exceeding 120 billion won annually.

[Pyo Seong-su/Chairman of the KBS Viewer Committee: "The financial deficit at KBS could ultimately lead to a decline in the quality of broadcasting, and if that happens, the damage will ultimately fall on the citizens who should receive valuable information."]

Academics also supported the idea of 'combined collection', stating that the foundation of a fair and independent public broadcasting system lies in stable funding.

[Hong Seon-ki/Professor of Law at Dongguk University: "Advertising inevitably has to consider the interests of corporations, and government budgets have to consider the interests of the regime."]

Nine sports organizations, including the Korea Sports Association for the Disabled, emphasized in a statement that the instability of KBS's financial foundation, which has shed light on unpopular sports, is a matter of public interest in South Korean sports.

This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.

