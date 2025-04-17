News 9

Fatal firearms training accident

입력 2025.04.17 (00:31)

[Anchor]

A police officer in his 20s, who was undergoing shooting training, has died in what is believed to be an accidental discharge incident.

It is reported that the accident occurred while he was checking his firearm after firing several rounds.

The police are investigating whether there were any issues with safety management.

Reporter Seo Jeong-yoon has the story.

[Report]

A police car enters the indoor shooting range.

Members of the forensic service team have also arrived in front of the building.

Around 12:20 PM today (Apr. 16), an incident occurred at a shooting range belonging to the Busan Police Agency's mobile unit, where a police officer was shot.

At the time, regular shooting training for police officers was taking place at the range.

[Nearby resident/voice altered: "There was a police car, and then there was an ambulance. So I wondered why there was an ambulance at the mobile unit...."]

The injured police officer was a police constable in his 20s from the mobile unit.

It is reported that a bullet was accidentally fired during the process of checking the firearm after firing several rounds.

Dozens of police officers were training together at the shooting range, and safety personnel were also deployed.

The officer who was shot was transported by a private ambulance to a university hospital in Busan.

The officer, who suffered a severe head injury, received treatment in the hospital's intensive care unit but died after four hours.

The Busan Police Agency has suspended all scheduled shooting training and has begun to investigate the circumstances of the accident.

[Police official: "We plan to interview relevant parties, family members, and colleagues, and analyze the CCTV."]

The police intend to send the firearm in question to the National Forensic Service for investigation to determine if there were any issues with it.

This is KBS News, Seo Jeong-yoon.

