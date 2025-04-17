Med school expansion nullified

동영상 고정 취소

The medical school expansion policy has effectively entered a phase of nullification following the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.



The government has confirmed the number of medical school admissions for next year at the pre-expansion level of 3,058 and is expected to make an official announcement tomorrow (Apr. 17).



Kim Seong-su reports.



[Report]



The number of medical school admissions for next year has been set to 3,058.



This is the same figure as for the 2024 academic year before the expansion.



The presidents of 40 universities with medical schools reached this consensus during a video conference.



[Yang O-bong/President of Jeonbuk National University/Co-chair of the Medical School Association: "It is the university's duty to normalize medical education, which is why we made this decision."]



Acting President Han Duck-soo and relevant ministries, including the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Welfare, also reached a consensus in a closed meeting regarding the legislative conflict.



During the government questioning session, somewhat cautious remarks were made.



[Lee Ju-ho/Vice Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of Education/Today/During Government Questioning: "What is important is the voice from the medical field and the universities. We need to listen more to those voices before making a final decision..."]



The number of medical school admissions for next year is expected to be officially announced by the government tomorrow.



The medical school expansion policy of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration is effectively being nullified after a year and two months.



The government, which had previously stated there would be no withdrawal of the expansion, changed its position earlier this year, retreating to accept the '3,058 admissions plan' if medical students return.



Subsequently, it was planned to finalize the number of medical school admissions for next year based on a standard of 'a level that allows for normal classes'.



While the attendance rate of returning medical students rose to nearly 30% from the 10% range last month, it still falls far short of the government's expectations.



As evaluations emerge that the government has retreated again, the key question is whether it can lead to the return of medical students this time.



[Medical Student/Voice Altered: "(How many classes are you attending?) We really don't know."]



If the prolonged absence from classes leads to a large number of students failing, the possibility of 'tripling' the number of students in classes could increase, which could have also been a burden for the government.



KBS News, Kim Seong-su.



