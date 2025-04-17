News 9

Med school expansion nullified

입력 2025.04.17 (00:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The medical school expansion policy has effectively entered a phase of nullification following the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The government has confirmed the number of medical school admissions for next year at the pre-expansion level of 3,058 and is expected to make an official announcement tomorrow (Apr. 17).

Kim Seong-su reports.

[Report]

The number of medical school admissions for next year has been set to 3,058.

This is the same figure as for the 2024 academic year before the expansion.

The presidents of 40 universities with medical schools reached this consensus during a video conference.

[Yang O-bong/President of Jeonbuk National University/Co-chair of the Medical School Association: "It is the university's duty to normalize medical education, which is why we made this decision."]

Acting President Han Duck-soo and relevant ministries, including the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Welfare, also reached a consensus in a closed meeting regarding the legislative conflict.

During the government questioning session, somewhat cautious remarks were made.

[Lee Ju-ho/Vice Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of Education/Today/During Government Questioning: "What is important is the voice from the medical field and the universities. We need to listen more to those voices before making a final decision..."]

The number of medical school admissions for next year is expected to be officially announced by the government tomorrow.

The medical school expansion policy of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration is effectively being nullified after a year and two months.

The government, which had previously stated there would be no withdrawal of the expansion, changed its position earlier this year, retreating to accept the '3,058 admissions plan' if medical students return.

Subsequently, it was planned to finalize the number of medical school admissions for next year based on a standard of 'a level that allows for normal classes'.

While the attendance rate of returning medical students rose to nearly 30% from the 10% range last month, it still falls far short of the government's expectations.

As evaluations emerge that the government has retreated again, the key question is whether it can lead to the return of medical students this time.

[Medical Student/Voice Altered: "(How many classes are you attending?) We really don't know."]

If the prolonged absence from classes leads to a large number of students failing, the possibility of 'tripling' the number of students in classes could increase, which could have also been a burden for the government.

KBS News, Kim Seong-su.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Med school expansion nullified
    • 입력 2025-04-17 00:31:32
    News 9
[Anchor]

The medical school expansion policy has effectively entered a phase of nullification following the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The government has confirmed the number of medical school admissions for next year at the pre-expansion level of 3,058 and is expected to make an official announcement tomorrow (Apr. 17).

Kim Seong-su reports.

[Report]

The number of medical school admissions for next year has been set to 3,058.

This is the same figure as for the 2024 academic year before the expansion.

The presidents of 40 universities with medical schools reached this consensus during a video conference.

[Yang O-bong/President of Jeonbuk National University/Co-chair of the Medical School Association: "It is the university's duty to normalize medical education, which is why we made this decision."]

Acting President Han Duck-soo and relevant ministries, including the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Welfare, also reached a consensus in a closed meeting regarding the legislative conflict.

During the government questioning session, somewhat cautious remarks were made.

[Lee Ju-ho/Vice Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of Education/Today/During Government Questioning: "What is important is the voice from the medical field and the universities. We need to listen more to those voices before making a final decision..."]

The number of medical school admissions for next year is expected to be officially announced by the government tomorrow.

The medical school expansion policy of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration is effectively being nullified after a year and two months.

The government, which had previously stated there would be no withdrawal of the expansion, changed its position earlier this year, retreating to accept the '3,058 admissions plan' if medical students return.

Subsequently, it was planned to finalize the number of medical school admissions for next year based on a standard of 'a level that allows for normal classes'.

While the attendance rate of returning medical students rose to nearly 30% from the 10% range last month, it still falls far short of the government's expectations.

As evaluations emerge that the government has retreated again, the key question is whether it can lead to the return of medical students this time.

[Medical Student/Voice Altered: "(How many classes are you attending?) We really don't know."]

If the prolonged absence from classes leads to a large number of students failing, the possibility of 'tripling' the number of students in classes could increase, which could have also been a burden for the government.

KBS News, Kim Seong-su.
김성수
김성수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌재, ‘헌법재판관 지명’ 임명 효력정지 가처분 인용

헌재, ‘헌법재판관 지명’ 임명 효력정지 가처분 인용
민주당 ‘공명선거 서약’…이재명 싱크탱크·김경수 ‘경제’·김동연 충청공략

민주당 ‘공명선거 서약’…이재명 싱크탱크·김경수 ‘경제’·김동연 충청공략
국민의힘 ‘4강 경쟁’ 시작…<br>오세훈에 ‘러브콜’도

국민의힘 ‘4강 경쟁’ 시작…오세훈에 ‘러브콜’도
신안산선 붕괴 현장 실종자 숨진 채 발견

신안산선 붕괴 현장 실종자 숨진 채 발견
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.